CLOSE
Exclusives
Home

Why Offset From Migos Will Have To Spend Additional Time Behind Bars [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

If you were looking forward to Migos reuniting anytime soon, Headkrack has some news that will surely disappoint you. As it turns out, member Offset, who has been in jail for a few months now, will have to spend more time behind bars than previously anticipated. Click on the audio player to hear all the details on this story and more in the latest Front Page News.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Motown Artist Malachiae Talks Collaboration With Migos [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Migos’ Quevo & Takeoff Explain Why They Haven’t Visited Offset In Prison [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Migos Reveal Their Plans Once Offset Is Released From Jail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

    this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/exclusives/&#8221;; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com&#8221;;http://blackamericaweb.com//embed/playlist/45322View gallery

    Why Offset From Migos Will Have To Spend Additional Time Behind Bars [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Jail , Migos , offset

    Also On 97.9 The Beat:
    49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
    BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
    49 photos
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
     2 days ago
    07.29.19
    Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
     3 days ago
    07.29.19
    Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
     3 days ago
    07.27.19
    Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
     4 days ago
    07.27.19
    Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    “You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    2018 BET Awards
    Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
     5 days ago
    07.24.19
    Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
     6 days ago
    07.24.19
    Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
     6 days ago
    07.23.19
    photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close