CLOSE
Music
Home

Deniro Farrar “Same Ol’ / So Long” (NEW VIDEO)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Deniro Farrar is tired of the same ol’ same ol’.

Following the release of his “Nostalgia” music video, the “Bow Down” rapper shares a mash-up visual of two of his Cliff of Death II cuts, “Same Ol’” and “So Long.”

The eight-minute video was directed and produced by Deniro’s longtime friend Rico, who depicts him navigating through life in North Carolina.

Deniro’s currently readying the release of his Guilty Until Proven Innocent project, which is due out later on this year.

Watch Deniro’s new video up top.

9 photos Launch gallery

Rosci Diaz, Flo Rida, & More Hit Up All Def Comedy Live

Continue reading Deniro Farrar “Same Ol’ / So Long” (NEW VIDEO)

Rosci Diaz, Flo Rida, & More Hit Up All Def Comedy Live

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113814”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113814″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113814″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113814” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Deniro Farrar “Same Ol’ / So Long” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

deniro farrar , new video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close