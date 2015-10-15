Deniro Farrar is tired of the same ol’ same ol’.

Following the release of his “Nostalgia” music video, the “Bow Down” rapper shares a mash-up visual of two of his Cliff of Death II cuts, “Same Ol’” and “So Long.”

The eight-minute video was directed and produced by Deniro’s longtime friend Rico, who depicts him navigating through life in North Carolina.

Deniro’s currently readying the release of his Guilty Until Proven Innocent project, which is due out later on this year.

Watch Deniro’s new video up top.

Deniro Farrar “Same Ol’ / So Long” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com