Why Matt Barnes And Derek Fisher Are Both At Fault For Their Fight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”zTp86RZhtTmt” player=”OfIannNPaBgQ”]

Jeff Johnson brings up a great point about the Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes drama that allegedly went down. Perhaps we aren’t looking at this story the right way, or speaking about it as productively as we should be. Click on the audio player to hear this elaborated on in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

