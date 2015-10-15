CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Why Matt Barnes And Derek Fisher Are Both At Fault For Their Fight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”zTp86RZhtTmt” player=”OfIannNPaBgQ”]

Jeff Johnson brings up a great point about the Derek Fisher and Matt Barnes drama that allegedly went down. Perhaps we aren’t looking at this story the right way, or speaking about it as productively as we should be. Click on the audio player to hear this elaborated on in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.
Email

 

Submit

 

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Is Matt Barnes’ Son To Blame For The Fight With Derek Fisher? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Matt Barnes Speaks About Alleged Derek Fisher Scuffle [VIDEO]

RELATED: Matt Barnes Attacks NY Knicks Head Coach Derek Fisher For Dating His Ex-Wife! [POLL]

Why Matt Barnes And Derek Fisher Are Both At Fault For Their Fight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

beef , Derek Fisher , Fight , Matt Barnes

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close