Rick Ross is hanging out with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show in studio! He discusses his major weight loss, learning how to ride a hover board for his music video, and much more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

He even gets candid about his fiancee Lira Mercer, divulging the details about how he proposed and what drew him to his future wife. Plus, you get an exclusive close up look of the rock he put on her finger! Click on the player to watch it all in this exclusive interview!

Want more interesting conversations with your favorite celebrities? Check out our past interviews, and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST.

RELATED: Rick Ross Loses More Weight, Releases “Sorry” Feat. Chris Brown

RELATED: Rick Ross Claps Back At Rumors That He’s Cheating On His Fiancée

RELATED: Rick Ross Is Being Sued For Rape [POLL]

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/rickey-smiley-interviews/”; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com”;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1597133View gallery

Rick Ross Explains What Attracted Him To Lira Mercer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: