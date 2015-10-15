Rick Ross Explains What Attracted Him To Lira Mercer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10.15.15
Rick Ross is hanging out with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show in studio! He discusses his major weight loss, learning how to ride a hover board for his music video, and much more!

He even gets candid about his fiancee Lira Mercer, divulging the details about how he proposed and what drew him to his future wife. Plus, you get an exclusive close up look of the rock he put on her finger! Click on the player to watch it all in this exclusive interview!

Rick Ross Explains What Attracted Him To Lira Mercer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

