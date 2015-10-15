CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

New Study Shows People Are Getting Shot By Toddlers On A Weekly Basis

When will we reach a serious solution regarding gun control and gun safety in this country?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

When will we reach a serious solution regarding gun control and gun safety in this country?

This week, a two-year-old in South Carolina found a gun in the car he was riding in and accidentally shot his grandmother. And last month, another two-year-old boy shot himself in the leg with his father’s handgun, which was sitting on the coffee table. Stories like these are heartbreaking, but nothing new.

According to The Washington Post, there have been 43 cases this year of someone being shot by a toddler. A toddler is classified as a child age three or younger. Of those 43 cases, in 31 of them the toddler found a gun and shot his or herself.

The stories rarely make it to the news unless an adult is harmed in the process, but the incidents have happened roughly once a week on average this year.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The state that has seen the most toddler shootings is Missouri, with five so far. Florida comes in second with four, followed by Texas with three. Most of the children involved are males.

This is just another eye-opening account of what guns have done to America.

SOURCE: Washington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

30 photos Launch gallery

THEY HAVE A NAME: Honoring Those We Lost To Senseless Violence (PHOTOS)

Continue reading New Study Shows People Are Getting Shot By Toddlers On A Weekly Basis

THEY HAVE A NAME: Honoring Those We Lost To Senseless Violence (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113650”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113650″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113650″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113650” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

New Study Shows People Are Getting Shot By Toddlers On A Weekly Basis was originally published on globalgrind.com

Gun Control , Gun Violence , shootings , toddler shot , Violence

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close