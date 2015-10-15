CLOSE
Music
Drake Got A New Tattoo For UK Rapper Skepta

Tat my name on you, so I know it’s real.

Over the past two years, Drake has championed the UK’s grime scene, along with rapper Skepta, JME, and their Boy Better Know label. So in an effort to show his allegiance to the UK crew, Drake tatted “BBK” on his arm.

This isn’t the first time Drake has dedicated some ink to a person. Drizzy currently has portraits of late great singer Aaliyah, his mother, and his uncle on his back. Not to mention, Drake has two tattoos dedicated to his hometown of Toronto and a few shouting out his OVO Sound label.

Thoughts on Drake’s new ink?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Drake Got A New Tattoo For UK Rapper Skepta was originally published on globalgrind.com

