Punch “Uninspired” (NEW MUSIC)

Punch

TDE’s president Punch releases a new joint titled “Uninspired.”

Inspired by Nas’ belief that a negative environment can provoke an uninspired state of mind, Punch gets poetic over a soulful beat.

“Life is like a movie written from yours truly/ coming of age flick entitled unruly/ the story of the warrior trying to stay above the shark infested bloody waters of that ghetto love,” he raps.

Earlier this year, the Top Dawg boss also released an unmixed song titled “Fear.” No word on whether Punch will ever unveil a project, but for now he’s just dropping loosies for the culture.

Take a listen below.

Punch “Uninspired” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

new music , punch , TDE

