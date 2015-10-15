TDE’s president Punch releases a new joint titled “Uninspired.”
Inspired by Nas’ belief that a negative environment can provoke an uninspired state of mind, Punch gets poetic over a soulful beat.
“Life is like a movie written from yours truly/ coming of age flick entitled unruly/ the story of the warrior trying to stay above the shark infested bloody waters of that ghetto love,” he raps.
Earlier this year, the Top Dawg boss also released an unmixed song titled “Fear.” No word on whether Punch will ever unveil a project, but for now he’s just dropping loosies for the culture.
Take a listen below.
11 Reasons To Love SZA (PHOTOS)
Source:Instagram
1 of 11
1. Because she's down with the boys (The TDE boys that is).
Source:Instagram
2 of 11
2. She's a natural hair icon in every right.
Source:Instagram
3 of 11
3. I mean, LOOK AT THAT HAIR.
Source:Instagram
4 of 11
4. Because she runs in a circle of equally gorgeous friends.
Source:Instagram
5 of 11
5. She's a vegan, but she's not afraid to indulge in some junk food. #Shameless
Source:Instagram
6 of 11
6. Because she's a yogi.
Source:Instagram
7 of 11
7. Because she brings a whole new definition to tom-boy chic.
Source:Instagram
8 of 11
8. And she still knows how to dress it up.
Source:Instagram
9 of 11
9. And she knows how to do Fashion Week justice.
Source:Instagram
10 of 11
10. And just as easily go back to her tom-boy tendencies with style.
Source:Instagram
11 of 11
11. Because she's adorable. Duh!
Punch “Uninspired” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com