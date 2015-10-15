Punch “Uninspired” (NEW MUSIC)

TDE’s president Punch releases a new joint titled “Uninspired.”

Inspired by Nas’ belief that a negative environment can provoke an uninspired state of mind, Punch gets poetic over a soulful beat.

“Life is like a movie written from yours truly/ coming of age flick entitled unruly/ the story of the warrior trying to stay above the shark infested bloody waters of that ghetto love,” he raps.

Earlier this year, the Top Dawg boss also released an unmixed song titled “Fear.” No word on whether Punch will ever unveil a project, but for now he’s just dropping loosies for the culture.

Take a listen below.

11 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113696”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4113696″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113696″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4113696” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 11 Reasons To Love SZA (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 11 1. Because she's down with the boys (The TDE boys that is). Source:Instagram 2 of 11 2. She's a natural hair icon in every right. Source:Instagram 3 of 11 3. I mean, LOOK AT THAT HAIR. Source:Instagram 4 of 11 4. Because she runs in a circle of equally gorgeous friends. Source:Instagram 5 of 11 5. She's a vegan, but she's not afraid to indulge in some junk food. #Shameless Source:Instagram 6 of 11 6. Because she's a yogi. Source:Instagram 7 of 11 7. Because she brings a whole new definition to tom-boy chic. Source:Instagram 8 of 11 8. And she still knows how to dress it up. Source:Instagram 9 of 11 9. And she knows how to do Fashion Week justice. Source:Instagram 10 of 11 10. And just as easily go back to her tom-boy tendencies with style. Source:Instagram 11 of 11 11. Because she's adorable. Duh! Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4113696”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4113696″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4113696″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4113696” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Punch “Uninspired” (NEW MUSIC) 11 Reasons To Love SZA (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4113696”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4113696″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4113696″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4113696” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Punch “Uninspired” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com