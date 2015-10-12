Watch Drake Bring Out J. Cole At Austin City Limits

This week’s been busy for hip-hop.
Atlanta hosted the 5th annual A3C Conference & Festival and the BET Hip-Hop Awards, D.C. hosted the Million Man March, and Austin hosted the Austin City Limits festival. While Drake’s partner in crime Future spent his weekend in Atlanta, Drake brought out his longtime homie J. Cole at ACL.
Following his appearance at the Million Man March in D.C., J. Cole hopped on a flight and performed during Drake’s ACL set. The North Carolina rapper performed his Jeremih collaboration “Planes,” as well as a few cuts off his platinum-selling 2014 Forest Hills Drive album.
After his performance, Drake returned to the stage and told the crowd that J. Cole’s “one of the greatest guys I know.”
Watch Drake and J. Cole’s performance up top.
SOURCE: Instagram
25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments
Source:Getty
1 of 25
1. Drizzy amps the Raptors up.
Source:Getty
2 of 25
2. Drake stans out for Chris Bosh.
Source:Getty
3 of 25
3. Drake proves his hitta status.
Source:Splash News
4 of 25
4. Drake stans out courtside at a NY Knicks Vs. Miami Heat game with Maxwell.
Source:Getty
5 of 25
5. Drake cheeses while hugging Kevin Durant.
Source:Getty
6 of 25
6. Drake chats it up with D-Wade and Chris Bosh courtside.
Source:Getty
7 of 25
7. Drake and Dwyane Wade hug it out.
Source:Getty
8 of 25
8. Drake goes hard for his Toronto Raptors while they compete against the Brooklyn Nets.
Source:Getty
9 of 25
9. Drake is amused at a 2012 NBA All-Stars game… Lil Wayne? Not so much.
Source:Getty
10 of 25
10. Drake's still very amused.
Source:Getty
11 of 25
11. Drake cheers on the Raptors from the sidelines.
Source:Getty
12 of 25
12. Drake spills tea courtside…
Source:Splash News
13 of 25
13. Drake's best courtside smile.
Source:Splash News
14 of 25
14. Drake and Spike Lee, the best courtside hecklers of all time, give each other props.
Source:Instagram
15 of 25
15. 🏀🙏
Source:Instagram
16 of 25
16. If only this were real…
Source:Instagram
17 of 25
17. Drake bigs up the 6 Man.
Source:Instagram
18 of 25
18. Squad up.
Source:Instagram
19 of 25
19. Drake chills out at a game with his friend.
Source:Instagram
20 of 25
20. Drake gives his two cents.
Source:Instagram
21 of 25
21. Drake shows off his courtside style.
Source:Instagram
22 of 25
22. Go hard in the paint, Drizzy!
Source:Instagram
23 of 25
23. The Raptors' mascot whispers sweet NBA nothings into Drake's ear.
Source:Instagram
24 of 25
24. Squad up.
Source:Instagram
25 of 25
25. Have you ever seen Drizzy this happy?
Watch Drake Bring Out J. Cole At Austin City Limits was originally published on globalgrind.com