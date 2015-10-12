CLOSE
Watch Drake Bring Out J. Cole At Austin City Limits

This week’s been busy for hip-hop.

Atlanta hosted the 5th annual A3C Conference & Festival and the BET Hip-Hop Awards, D.C. hosted the Million Man March, and Austin hosted the Austin City Limits festival. While Drake’s partner in crime Future spent his weekend in Atlanta, Drake brought out his longtime homie J. Cole at ACL.

Following his appearance at the Million Man March in D.C., J. Cole hopped on a flight and performed during Drake’s ACL set. The North Carolina rapper performed his Jeremih collaboration “Planes,” as well as a few cuts off his platinum-selling 2014 Forest Hills Drive album.

After his performance, Drake returned to the stage and told the crowd that J. Cole’s “one of the greatest guys I know.”

Watch Drake and J. Cole’s performance up top.

Watch Drake Bring Out J. Cole At Austin City Limits was originally published on globalgrind.com

