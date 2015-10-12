CLOSE
Music
Home

Kojey Radical “Open Hand” (NEW VIDEO)

0 reads
Leave a comment

London’s grime and hip-hop scene is truly emerging as an influential force in music.

From Skepta and Dizzee Rascal to Krept and Konan, UK’s hip-hop/grime genre is filled with dozens of talented new artists, including London native Kojey Radical.

Kojey’s new single “Open Hand” has been picking up steam on Apple Music and BBC Radio 1, which prompted the poet/musician to utilize his creator-director skills and shoot a visual. The 5-minute The Rest-directed video is dark and thought-provoking, but it should be noted that some scenes may cause photosensitive epilepsy, so viewer discretion is advised.

Watch Kojey Radical’s dope new video up top.

10 photos Launch gallery

Artists From The UK We All Love (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Kojey Radical “Open Hand” (NEW VIDEO)

Artists From The UK We All Love (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112733”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112733″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112733″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112733” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Kojey Radical “Open Hand” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

kojey radical , new video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close