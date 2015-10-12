London’s grime and hip-hop scene is truly emerging as an influential force in music.

From Skepta and Dizzee Rascal to Krept and Konan, UK’s hip-hop/grime genre is filled with dozens of talented new artists, including London native Kojey Radical.

Kojey’s new single “Open Hand” has been picking up steam on Apple Music and BBC Radio 1, which prompted the poet/musician to utilize his creator-director skills and shoot a visual. The 5-minute The Rest-directed video is dark and thought-provoking, but it should be noted that some scenes may cause photosensitive epilepsy, so viewer discretion is advised.

Watch Kojey Radical’s dope new video up top.

10 photos Artists From The UK We All Love (PHOTOS) 1. Charli XCX can be found at the Top of the Billboard Charts for Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" 2. Ellie Goulding's "Lights" has been heard at almost every party you've been to. 3. Jessie Ware is a great representation of amazing talent coming from the UK. 4. Disclosure's debut album "Settle" has topped the Billboard charts as well. 5. Sampha is one of the most talented singers and producers. You can find him on Drake's latest album "Nothing Was The Same." 6. FKA Twigs has a very promising career in the upcoming year, her cosmic style and soulful voice is remarkable. 7. La Roux's "Bulletproof" was often sung by people who never even listened to Electronic music. 8. Jessie J's "Price Tag" was heard everywhere, topping the Billboard charts. 9. One of "R&B's Most Wanted," Ed Sheeran has definitely made a solid name in the music industry. 10. Sam Smith's debut LP "In The Lonely Hour" immediately made it to the Top 10 Billboard charts.

Kojey Radical “Open Hand” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com