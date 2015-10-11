CLOSE
Rev. Jesse Jackson Turns Birthday Weekend Into Plea For Peace

The 16th Annual Wall Street Project Gala Fundraising Reception

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Reverend Jesse Jackson spent his  birthday weekend working for the good of the community. Reverend Jesse Jackson  called for a White House conference on gun violence in Chicago, urging the president to return home to address the violence in Chicago streets.

Rev. Jackson wanted to be 100% clear  that he was not intending nor implying  that he was pointing fingers at Mayor Emanuel or Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy as social failures.

If a White House conference were to happen, Jackson says he wants the focus to be on economic empowerment, sensible gun regulation and resources for mental health treatment.

It does make sense that he would make this plea.

He is one of the most influential African-Americans of the late 20th century. He rose to prominence working within Martin Luther King Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and was at the Memphis hotel with King when he was assassinated. Through PUSH, the organization he founded in 1971, Jackson pressed for broader employment opportunities for African-Americans. During the 1980s and 1990s he negotiated the release of dozens of international hostages and prisoners. In his 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns, Jackson won 16 state contests and millions of votes, making him the first viable African-American candidate for president.

