CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Young Thug On Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting: “I’m Not Running Around Shooting No Damn Bus”

14 reads
Leave a comment

young thug featured image

Young Thug cleared up a few things regarding the Lil Wayne tour bus shooting he was allegedly involved in.

Thugger sat down with the New York Times to discuss this matter and laid it flat out on the table that he had nothing to do with the shooting.

“I got millions to get, I’m not running around shooting no damn bus,” said the 22-year-old rapper.

He continued, “I’m not just being lame or trying to do something smooth. I told the whole world [Wayne is] my idol, and whenever you stop I’m gonna keep going.” Thugger has expressed his rather strange admiration for Wayne since the dawn of his career and continues to deny any involvement in the incident. Read the entire NY Times interview here.

In case you missed it, the Atlanta rapper was also interviewed by GQ magazine recently, where he reveals more details about his estranged relationship with Cash Money and Lil Wayne. Check out a few interview excerpts below:

Why’d you decide to connect with Birdman and Cash Money Records?

Because my whole life I looked up to them. I wanted to stunt like Birdman, which I fucking am. And I wanted to be like Wayne.

Plain and simple: Did you try to have Lil Wayne killed?

Fuck no.

Read the entire GQ interview here.

SOURCE: Miss Info | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

“That Man Is The Greatest:” Young Thug Talks Lil Wayne Assassination Accusations, Says Something Peculiar About Drake

Young Thug Claims 90 Percent Of His Closet Consists Of Women’s Clothing

21 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop's Next Style Icon

Continue reading Young Thug On Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting: “I’m Not Running Around Shooting No Damn Bus”

Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop's Next Style Icon

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112582”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112582″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112582″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112582” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Young Thug On Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting: “I’m Not Running Around Shooting No Damn Bus” was originally published on globalgrind.com

birdman , cash money , Interview , lil wayne , tour bus shooting , Young Money , Young Thug

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close