Young Thug On Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting: “I’m Not Running Around Shooting No Damn Bus”

Young Thug cleared up a few things regarding the Lil Wayne tour bus shooting he was allegedly involved in.

Thugger sat down with the New York Times to discuss this matter and laid it flat out on the table that he had nothing to do with the shooting.

“I got millions to get, I’m not running around shooting no damn bus,” said the 22-year-old rapper.

He continued, “I’m not just being lame or trying to do something smooth. I told the whole world [Wayne is] my idol, and whenever you stop I’m gonna keep going.” Thugger has expressed his rather strange admiration for Wayne since the dawn of his career and continues to deny any involvement in the incident. Read the entire NY Times interview here.

In case you missed it, the Atlanta rapper was also interviewed by GQ magazine recently, where he reveals more details about his estranged relationship with Cash Money and Lil Wayne. Check out a few interview excerpts below:

Why’d you decide to connect with Birdman and Cash Money Records?

Because my whole life I looked up to them. I wanted to stunt like Birdman, which I fucking am. And I wanted to be like Wayne.

Plain and simple: Did you try to have Lil Wayne killed?

Fuck no.

Read the entire GQ interview here.

SOURCE: Miss Info | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

