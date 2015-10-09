After the success of Straight Outta Compton, the industry is beginning to look toward more inspirational stories of hip-hop to adapt for the screen. Legendary rap artist, Big Boi of Outkast chats with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about the possibility of a biopic!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

He talks about who he thinks would be a great fit for the movie, raising his kids in reality, despite his celebrity status, and much more. Click on the audio player to hear it all in this exclusive interview!

Want more interesting conversations with your favorite celebrities? Check out our past interviews, and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST.

RELATED: Is This Why Big Boi & His Wife Decided Not To Get Divorced? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Are Andre 3000 & Big Boi Putting Up A Front For Fans? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Big Boi Explains Why So Many Rappers Get In Trouble With The IRS [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/the-show-2/rickey-smiley-interviews/”; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com”;http://globalgrind.com//embed/playlist/3988712View gallery

Big Boi Gives Cast Suggestions For Outkast Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: