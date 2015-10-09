Tiara Thomas “Trust Me” (NEW MUSIC)

Tiara Thomas is giving whole new meaning to Drake‘s latest catchphrase.

On “Trust Me,” Tiara takes control in her new, very sexy, late-night jam. “Finally, I got you all to me, oh I just can’t believe, take what you want, mine only, I hope he never leaves,” sings Thomas as she sets the mood.

Tiara continues with her productive streak this year, enlisting Ryan “Righteous” Tedder for production on her new track.

“Trust Me” comes a month after releasing her EP Up In Smoke. Listen to the seductive song below and stay tuned for more from Tiara.

