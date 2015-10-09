CLOSE
Dame Dash Loses Big In Court After His Kids Allegedly Ate Weed Treats

All we can say is, keep the rice krispies away from the kids.

Dame Dash/ Rachel Roy

Dame Dash got hit with a few stipulations in his child custody case.

Dame and ex Rachel Roy have been embroiled in a custody war, with Dame asking the judge to drop the monitored visits with his 7-year-old daughter. Roy, on the other hand, says Dame smokes too much marijuana and their two kids even accidentally ate a weed-laced treat.

TMZ reports:

Dash’s ex-wife Rachel Roy claims he smokes too much weed around their kids … and during one visit they ate Damon’s pot-laced cake and rice krispies.

The judge ended up agreeing with the fashion designer, ordering continued monitoring of their kids’ visits to their father. Dame wasn’t too happy about that. According to the site:

He upheld the monitored visits and ordered Damon stay away from the green stuff for 24 hours before each visit.

We’re told Damon was extremely upset and went off on the judge and was almost dragged out of the court.

All we can say is, keep the rice krispies away from the kids.

SOURCE: TMZ

A$AP Rocky, Russell Simmons, Rachel Roy, & More Attend All Def Comedy Live

A$AP Rocky, Russell Simmons, Rachel Roy, & More Attend All Def Comedy Live

Dame Dash Loses Big In Court After His Kids Allegedly Ate Weed Treats was originally published on globalgrind.com

