B.o.B. is newly single and he wants everyone to know it.

The “Nothin’ On You” rapper was in a high-profile relationship with R&B singer Sevyn, but it appears that is all over after B.o.B. posted a picture of him and another young lady kicking it.

The image quickly sparked rumors that the two musicians had ended their relationship, and then a friend of the girl decided it was time to let people know about this publicity stunt.

Meanwhile, B.o.B wasted no time setting the record straight, confirming he was indeed single and yes, he offered to promote the girl’s jewelry line in exchange for some of her good loving.

Now we know. Bobby Ray will promote a woman’s jewelry line if Bobby Ray is trying to smash – especially if her jewels look like this.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Shade Room, Kass/ Ken for The Brand Group

7 Stylish Pics Of Sevyn Streeter (PHOTOS)
1. Sevyn shows off her slim figure in a white crop top and cute black leather skirt.
2. Sevyn caught up with Karrueche before the BET Awards to snap this cute pic.
3. Sevyn shows some leg in this form-fitting dress.
4. Sevyn shows off her wavy 'do in this sexy selfie.
5. All White: Sevyn meets up with her idol Monica backstage at a show.
6. Sevyn rocks the black shades with B.o.B. for Instagram.
7. Sevyn gives off elegance in this prom-like photo booth pic with Mack Wilds, Angela Simmons, and Luke James at a pre-BET Awards party.

Sevyn & B.o.B. Split, Bobby Ray Attempts To Smash Instagram Model was originally published on globalgrind.com