CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Sevyn & B.o.B. Split, Bobby Ray Attempts To Smash Instagram Model

B.o.B. is newly single and he wants everyone to know it.

4 reads
Leave a comment

All Def Comedy

B.o.B. is newly single and he wants everyone to know it.

The “Nothin’ On You” rapper was in a high-profile relationship with R&B singer Sevyn, but it appears that is all over after B.o.B. posted a picture of him and another young lady kicking it.

The image quickly sparked rumors that the two musicians had ended their relationship, and then a friend of the girl decided it was time to let people know about this publicity stunt.

Instagram Photo

Meanwhile, B.o.B wasted no time setting the record straight, confirming he was indeed single and yes, he offered to promote the girl’s jewelry line in exchange for some of her good loving.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Now we know. Bobby Ray will promote a woman’s jewelry line if Bobby Ray is trying to smash – especially if her jewels look like this.

Instagram Photo

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Shade Room, Kass/ Ken for The Brand Group

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Stylish Pics Of Sevyn Streeter (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Sevyn & B.o.B. Split, Bobby Ray Attempts To Smash Instagram Model

7 Stylish Pics Of Sevyn Streeter (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4112184”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4112184″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4112184″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4112184” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Sevyn & B.o.B. Split, Bobby Ray Attempts To Smash Instagram Model was originally published on globalgrind.com

b.o.b. , breakup , instagram model , sevyn , Split

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close