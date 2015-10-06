Rickey Smiley Talks About Dating A Female Football Player On New Docu-Series [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

When Da Brat set Rickey Smiley up on a date with a female football player, the romance did not quite ensue as planned! Click on the audio player to hear Rickey recount this experience in this exclusive clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

