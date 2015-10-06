CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Has Nicki Minaj Been Cheated Out Of Millions?

She once rapped, "Young Money 'til the death of me" Is this loyalty costing her money?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America'

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The music business has a long withstanding history of cheating artists out of money (cue TLC, Toni Braxton and allegedly any artist signed to Bad Boy Records…to name a few)

Oftentimes, the legal shade is going on behind the scenes and we don’t know the details until a Lifetime biopic later but in the case of Lil Wayne and Birdman, we’re seeing everything as it happens.

Wayne has referred to Birdman as his “daddy” nearly his entire life but his label, Young Money Records is in the midst of a heated lawsuit with Birdman’s Cash Money Records. Earlier this year, Wayne filed a $51 million lawsuit which claims that even after repeated request, he was never privy to his financial statements so he’s unaware of how much money he’s actually made over the course of his tenure at the label.

According to The YBF, Wayne says he never received $10 million for recording The Carter V and he also has yet to see 1/3 of profits from Drake’s solo recordings.

Now the labels most prized artists are supposedly speaking up and confirming Wayne’s accusations. According to TMZ, Nicki Minaj and Drake have submitted documents stating Cash Money hasn’t paid producers that they’ve worked with.

Nicki has several films and a TV show in production, we wonder if her label contract includes Birdman getting a percentage of her other deals too?

Sometimes doing business with “family” can get chaotic. Read the extent of the mess below!

via TMZ:

Young Money claims it was supposed to get $100 million advance from Universal (but that check went to Cash Money) and they NEVER saw any of it!

In response, Cash Money claims they gave Wayne a $20 million advance for Young Money in 2012, another $12 million for Weezy’s solo album and another $70 million in advances, royalties, marketing and recording costs for various Young Money artists. Are you keeping up? Cash Money claims they don’t owe him -ish and Drake, Tyga and Nicki should have their monies by now.

And in true record company fashion….Cash Money say Wayne OWES them. The label claims that Wayne and his artists were supposed to deliver 21 albums over 7 years, but only made 13. It’s a hot mess all around……but shoutout to Cash Money’s legal team. They fixed it up and made a case for Wayne being in debt to the label. Clever.

RELATED STORIES:

Nicki Minaj To Executive Produce ABC Series Based On Her Upbringing

Drake Officially Drops Beyoncé Duet ‘Can I’

19 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

Continue reading Has Nicki Minaj Been Cheated Out Of Millions?

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2817469”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2817469″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2817469″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2817469” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

 

Has Nicki Minaj Been Cheated Out Of Millions? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

birdman , cash money , Drake , lil wayne , nicki minaj , Young Money

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close