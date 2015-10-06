CLOSE
Kanye West Will Take Part In Live ‘In Camera’ Interview Tomorrow

Instagram Photo

Kanye West is going to answer some of the most important questions tomorrow, as they’re coming from his biggest fans and followers.

The Yeezus rapper is set to take part in the newest In Camera interview series, which will be aired on a live stream tomorrow at 12:30 AM GST/7:30 AM EST.

The site for SHOWstudio, which is running the interview, wrote of the series, stating, “Launched in 2003, ‘In Camera’ introduced a completely new premise to the interview format. Allowing a global online audience – as well as the interviewee’s friends, family and peers – to pose questions answered during a live and unedited broadcast, ‘In Camera’ offers the unique chance to watch and participate in candid and often revelatory interviews with world-renowned cultural figures.”

Fans and followers have been able to submit their questions for the interview, so we know that there will be a handful of interesting topics being discussed.

So, if you’re an early bloomer on the East Coast, or even earlier on the West Coast, you can catch Yeezy’s interview at 7:30 AM in the stream above.

SOURCE: SHOWstudio | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

All The Photos You Need To See From Kanye West's Yeezy Season 2 Show

Kanye West Will Take Part In Live ‘In Camera’ Interview Tomorrow was originally published on globalgrind.com

