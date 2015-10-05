Even though the spotlight has shifted from Bill Cosby‘s many sexual assault accusers, more women have come forward with their own stories. Though, undoubtedly, Cosby’s career and legacy has taken a huge blow, we forget to mention the other people who will be affected by his actions. Jeff Johnson explains how, in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Top 5 New Bill Cosby Edition Jello Pudding Pop Flavors [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Should Bill Cosby’s Legacy Be Tarnished? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bill Cosby Admits To Obtaining Drugs To Give To Women For Sex

this_permalink = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/category/exclusives/”; this_site = “http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com”;http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com//embed/playlist/1614044View gallery

How The Striping Of Bill Cosby’s Legacy Is Affecting Others [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: