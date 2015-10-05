CLOSE
How The Striping Of Bill Cosby’s Legacy Is Affecting Others [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Even though the spotlight has shifted from Bill Cosby‘s many sexual assault accusers, more women have come forward with their own stories. Though, undoubtedly, Cosby’s career and legacy has taken a huge blow, we forget to mention the other people who will be affected by his actions. Jeff Johnson explains how, in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know. 

    How The Striping Of Bill Cosby’s Legacy Is Affecting Others [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

