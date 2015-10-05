CLOSE
Music
Home

Lil Wayne Claims Birdman Also Ripped Off Drake & Nicki Minaj

The latest tip in the turmoil-filled saga says Lil Wayne has letters from Tyga’s and Drake’s camps claiming neither rapper received all the money they’re owed.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Drake courtside, 2012 NBA All-Star Game

A breakup is never easy, especially when it comes to one of hip-hop’s greatest dynasties – Cash Money.

The latest tip in the turmoil-filled saga says Lil Wayne has letters from Tyga’s and Drake’s camps claiming neither rapper received all the money they’re owed. There’s a separate letter from Nicki Minaj’s people saying that her producers got shortchanged as well. Wayne claims it’s Cash Money’s responsibility to pay the producers, not the responsibility of the individual artist, according to TMZ.

Lil Wayne’s sub-label Young Money was also supposedly entitled to a hearty share of a $100 million advance from Universal Records, and he’s apparently yet to see a dime. But Cash Money doesn’t want to hear any of it. The label has reportedly given YM over $90 million in the form of advances, royalties, and recording costs for a bunch of Young Money artists.

In fact, if anyone was wronged, it may have been Cash Money. Young Money was set to release 21 albums over seven years, and only delivered thirteen.

As the plot thickens, it looks like Young Money artists still want their cash money.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

Continue reading Lil Wayne Claims Birdman Also Ripped Off Drake & Nicki Minaj

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110999”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110999″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110999″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110999” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Lil Wayne Claims Birdman Also Ripped Off Drake & Nicki Minaj was originally published on globalgrind.com

beef , birdman , cash money , Drake , lil wayne , nicki minaj , Tyga , Young Money

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close