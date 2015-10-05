Lil Wayne Claims Birdman Also Ripped Off Drake & Nicki Minaj

A breakup is never easy, especially when it comes to one of hip-hop’s greatest dynasties – Cash Money.

The latest tip in the turmoil-filled saga says Lil Wayne has letters from Tyga’s and Drake’s camps claiming neither rapper received all the money they’re owed. There’s a separate letter from Nicki Minaj’s people saying that her producers got shortchanged as well. Wayne claims it’s Cash Money’s responsibility to pay the producers, not the responsibility of the individual artist, according to TMZ.

Lil Wayne’s sub-label Young Money was also supposedly entitled to a hearty share of a $100 million advance from Universal Records, and he’s apparently yet to see a dime. But Cash Money doesn’t want to hear any of it. The label has reportedly given YM over $90 million in the form of advances, royalties, and recording costs for a bunch of Young Money artists.

In fact, if anyone was wronged, it may have been Cash Money. Young Money was set to release 21 albums over seven years, and only delivered thirteen.

As the plot thickens, it looks like Young Money artists still want their cash money.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

17 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110999”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4110999″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110999″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110999” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times Source:Getty 1 of 17 1. Because bros have each other's backs. Source:Getty 2 of 17 2. Because bros hit the stage together. Source:Getty 3 of 17 3. Because bros tell each other jokes. Source:Getty 4 of 17 4. Because bros pose for pics together. Source:Getty 5 of 17 5. Because bros style on 'em in photo shoots. Source:Instagram 6 of 17 6. Because bros will always be family no matter what. Source:Splash 7 of 17 7. Because bros shine together. Source:Instagram 8 of 17 8. Because bros stay solid. Source:Getty 9 of 17 9. Because bros give bros hugs. Source:Getty 10 of 17 10. Because bros squash the beef no matter what. Source:Getty 11 of 17 11. Because bros make hits together. Source:Instagram 12 of 17 12. Because bros stick together. Source:Getty 13 of 17 13. Because bros rap together. Source:Getty 14 of 17 14. Because bros endure boring events together. Source:Getty 15 of 17 15. Because bros give each other props. Source:Instagram 16 of 17 16. Because bros go to war together. Source:Instagram 17 of 17 17. Because bros get lit together. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4110999”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4110999″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4110999″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4110999” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Lil Wayne Claims Birdman Also Ripped Off Drake & Nicki Minaj 17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110999”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110999″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110999″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110999” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Lil Wayne Claims Birdman Also Ripped Off Drake & Nicki Minaj was originally published on globalgrind.com