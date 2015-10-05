Puffy’s Bad Boy Entertainment is teaming up with Epic Records for an exclusive partnership.
Bad Boy will be receiving a little help from Epic’s team on the marketing, promotional, and sales side. Epic Records will also assist Diddy by managing the marketing behind Bad Boy artists.
According to Billboard, Epic Records will distribute Puffy’s forthcoming new albums. In a statement, Epic CEO L.A. Reid stated:
“Today, of course, Puffy is truly in a league all his own, continuing to influence culture and ignite musical revolutions time and time again. He’s a true innovator and I could not be more excited to join forces once again.”
You can catch the million dollar mogul at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, which airs on October 13.
SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment Inks A New Deal With Epic Records was originally published on globalgrind.com