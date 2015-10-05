CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk

0 reads
Leave a comment

Amber Rose successfully pulled off her Slut Walk to raise awareness against sexual harassment in Los Angeles over the weekend, and it looks like it also helped mend fences with her baby daddy and ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa.

The Blacc Hollywood rapper and the Sister Code actress posted up for a picture captioned “Still Ballin’.”

It was a cute moment that Amber shared after forgiving Wiz for saying she was nothing but a stripper live on stage. The clip of Amber breaking down in tears went viral this weekend, but this was a warm moment from a successful event that had everyone talking. Good and bad.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As for what’s next for Amber, she just did a photoshoot for PAPER Magazine, the same publication that had Kim K. posing completely nude. Should be popping.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Amber Rose SlutWalk LA

Amber Rose Forgives Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa At Slut Walk LA

22 photos Launch gallery

Amber Rose Forgives Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa At Slut Walk LA

Continue reading Amber Rose Forgives Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa At Slut Walk LA

Amber Rose Forgives Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa At Slut Walk LA

Check out these pictures of Amber Rose's Slut Walk and see how she forgave her exes Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa for slut shaming her.

Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Rose , couples , Slut Walk , Wiz Khalifa

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close