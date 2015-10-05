Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk

Amber Rose successfully pulled off her Slut Walk to raise awareness against sexual harassment in Los Angeles over the weekend, and it looks like it also helped mend fences with her baby daddy and ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa.
The Blacc Hollywood rapper and the Sister Code actress posted up for a picture captioned “Still Ballin’.”
It was a cute moment that Amber shared after forgiving Wiz for saying she was nothing but a stripper live on stage. The clip of Amber breaking down in tears went viral this weekend, but this was a warm moment from a successful event that had everyone talking. Good and bad.
As for what’s next for Amber, she just did a photoshoot for PAPER Magazine, the same publication that had Kim K. posing completely nude. Should be popping.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Amber Rose Forgives Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa At Slut Walk LA
