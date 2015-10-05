Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk

Amber Rose successfully pulled off her Slut Walk to raise awareness against sexual harassment in Los Angeles over the weekend, and it looks like it also helped mend fences with her baby daddy and ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa.

The Blacc Hollywood rapper and the Sister Code actress posted up for a picture captioned “Still Ballin’.”

It was a cute moment that Amber shared after forgiving Wiz for saying she was nothing but a stripper live on stage. The clip of Amber breaking down in tears went viral this weekend, but this was a warm moment from a successful event that had everyone talking. Good and bad.

As for what’s next for Amber, she just did a photoshoot for PAPER Magazine, the same publication that had Kim K. posing completely nude. Should be popping.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Amber Rose Forgives Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa At Slut Walk LA 22 photos Launch gallery Amber Rose Forgives Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa At Slut Walk LA 1. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 1 of 22 2. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 2 of 22 3. Amber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 3 of 22 4. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 4 of 22 5. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 5 of 22 6. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 6 of 22 7. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 7 of 22 8. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 8 of 22 9. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 9 of 22 10. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 10 of 22 11. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 11 of 22 12. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 12 of 22 13. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 13 of 22 14. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 14 of 22 15. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 15 of 22 16. 14439721067811 Source:Getty 16 of 22 17. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 17 of 22 18. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 18 of 22 19. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 19 of 22 20. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 20 of 22 21. mber Rose's Slut Walk Source:Getty 21 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Amber Rose Forgives Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa At Slut Walk LA Amber Rose Forgives Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa At Slut Walk LA Check out these pictures of Amber Rose's Slut Walk and see how she forgave her exes Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa for slut shaming her.

Amber Rose Reconnects With Wiz Khalifa After Her Successful Slut Walk was originally published on globalgrind.com