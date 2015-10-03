CLOSE
Republican Presidential Candidate Jeb Bush Responds To Oregon Shooting: “Stuff Happens”

Jeb Bush Speaks At CDU Economics Conference

On Thursday, our nation suffered yet another tragic mass shooting, this time, at a community college in Oregon.

A total of nine people were left dead, in addition to another nine who were injured, when 26-year-old Chris Harper Mercer opened fire on staff and students at the institution. Like President Obama, many were torn apart by the news, so, citizens were dumbfounded when Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush said “stuff happens” in reference to the shooting.

After the tragic Umpqua Community College shooting, the nation started discussing gun control again, Bush making the shocking comment while arguing that we do not need new gun regulations.

Ironically, two years prior to the shooting, a Roseburg, Oregon sheriff also wrote a lengthy letter to Vice President Joe Biden, in it stating: “gun control is NOT the answer to preventing heinous crimes like school shootings.”

Read the entire letter here and leave your thoughts below.

Hero Army Veteran Student Shot 7 Times In Effort To Save Umpqua Classmates

Umpqua Community College Gunman Identified As Chris Harper Mercer

20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church

