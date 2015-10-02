This Crew Hoverboard Dancing To Justin Bieber’s “What Do You Mean?” Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Segways, aka hoverboards, are slowly but surely replacing the OG way of transportation: walking.

Just when he couldn’t get enough of technology’s latest tech toy, here comes David Moore, a choreographer who has worked with numerous big name artists such as Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell. Moore, along with his dancers, curated a pretty sweet dance routine to Justin Bieber‘s “What Do You Mean?” using nothing but hoverboards.

The clip seen above shows Moore and the crew busting out some impressive moves, leaving the most complicated ones for the ground floor. The Biebs definitely needs to hire him for his next tour.

