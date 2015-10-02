CLOSE
Rising R&B Star Tory Lanez Performs “Say It” At Who’s Next!

Who's Next: Tory Lanez

Source: Victoria / WHHL

In the newest installment of Hot 104.1’s “Who’s Next” series, rising R&B sensation Tory Lanez took the stage and shut down HG Dance Club in front of a packed crowd. The Toronto-born artist answered questions surrounding his sudden rise to fame with A Plus, why Toronto is not “the 6” and more.

Afterwards, Lanez performed a medley of songs including his hit single “Say It.” Check it out plus photos from Thursday night’s concert.

Rising R&B Star Tory Lanez Performs “Say It” At Who’s Next! was originally published on hot1041stl.com

tory lanez

