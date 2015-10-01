ThrowbackThursday: The Best TV Theme Songs From The ’90s & ’00s Ranked

Man, do you guys ever get that nostalgic feeling whenever you’re watching Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Dawson’s Creek, or All That? These shows were all revered because of their fruitful storylines and relatability to every young adolescent from the ’90s. But, besides that, they were all great because they each had a theme song that had us humming and singing over and over again. Whether we were crooning in the shower, or trying to sing high notes to Taina’s theme song back in the day on our way to school, we adored all of these songs with a passion. With that being said, for Throwback Thursday, we decided to revisit 20 of the best TV theme songs of the ’90s and 2000s. We even picked two favorites that started in the ’80s. Check them out.
20. Sister Sister (’94-’99)
Lyrics: “Go Sister, sister
Sister sister, sister sister
I got my own mind
I do my own style in my own time
And now that everybody sees
How different we have come to be
Sister sister,
Even though I’m glad to be with ya
I gotta feel what’s real for me,
Like you got to do what’s right for you
Sister, sister sister,oh
Sister sister!”
19. 7th Heaven (’96-’07)
Lyrics: “When I see their happy faces,
smilin’ back at me…
7th heaven
I know there’s no greater feelin’ than the love of family
Where can you go
When The world don’t treat you right?
The answer is home!!!!!!!!!
That’s the one place that you’ll find,
7th heaven.
Ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh!
7th Heaven
7th heaven”
18. Cousin Skeeter (’96-’01)
Lyrics: “You know how he does, and you Skeeter flows
All I wanna do is hug ya cause I like your steelo
And I dig the way you move, and the way you do your thing
Skeeter keep it comin’ on ’cause we’ll love you crazy
Skeeter’s the one for me, he knows how to get down, knows how to party, baby
All the girls love his style
Skeeter drives us wild with his fly profile
You stay on my mind (on my mind)wanna see ya all the timeOn each and every…(every show, yeah) got to let the people know
Skeeter is what I want, Skeeter is what I need
I love your pretty brown eyes
Let’s sit back and watch TV, yeah!”
17. The Wayans Brothers (’95-’99)
Lyrics: “we’re brothers, we’re happy and we’re singn’ and we’re colored, give me a high.”
16. The Famous Jett Jackson (’98-’01)
Lyrics: “Day starts early and he’s on the move
He has to have breakfast in his dressing room
Knock, knock 5 minutes to chew
Go to make up then it’s time to hear,
Take 1, take 2 everybody’s telling him what to do
It’s a great big price to pay to be the man
So listen to what I have to say
It’s not what you think when you see him roll
In the limo down the street baby you should know
That everything that glitters..it ain’t gold.
(he’s the famous Jett Jackson)
It’s not what you think ’cause when he’s all alone
Reminices ’bout the past and he finds himself
Trying to go back home.
(he’s the famous Jett Jackson)”
15. Moesha (’96-’01)
Lyrics: “Up in the morning
A new day is starting
It’s me, it’s me
Am I realizing my responsibility?
It’s me
My best friend is always on my mind
You wanna be down for mine
I gotta do, what I gotta do
I gotta move on
Moesha
Moesha
Moesha!”
14. Taina (’01-’02)
Lyrics: “I know I can’t wait to see my name in lights
No one’s gonna stop me you’ll see
I will go far
(what’s your name?)
Taina,Taina
I always had dreams of me being a star
You’ll be sayin’ my name
I got love in my heart
I can play any part
I’ve got game
You’ll be sayin’ my name
See my star shining bright
I will reach any height
What’s my name.”
13. Smart Guy (’97-’99)
Lyrics: “Another slice of the life
Of Master T.J. Henderson
Super Intelligent
A fine young gentlemen
A ten year old Whiz kid
Bustin’ high school
A pugnacious Little Shorty
With a thousand I.Q.
He’s got a way with the ladies
And he’s keepin’ it real
Your favorite Little Study Buddy
He knows the deal
That he’s still just a kid
On the ball, very clever
You can say that he’s Bright,
Brainy, Gifted…whatever!
(“Your brother is Smart…”)
He’s a Smart Guy
Smart Guy, Smart Guy
He’s a Smart Guy”
12. South Park (’97 – Present)
Lyrics: “I’m going down to South Park gonna have myself a time.
Stan & Kyle:
Friendly faces everywhere humble folks without temptation.
Les:
Going down to South Park gonna leave my woes behind.
Cartman:
Ample parking day or night people spouting
“Howdy neighbor!”
Les:
Heading on up to South Park gonna see if I can’t unwind.
Kenny:
I like fucking silly bitches and I know my penis like it.
Les:
So come on down to South Park and meet some friends of mine.”
11. The Parkers (’99-’04)
Lyrics: “We’re the Parkers We do anything that’s new come and join us/We’re the Parkers We do anything that’s new come and join us”
10. The Magic School Bus (’94-’98)
Lyrics: “Sing along with the theme song!
Ride on the Magic School Bus
Cruisin’ on down Main Street
You’re relaxed and feelin’ good
Next thing that you know you’re seein’
Octopus in the neighborhood!
Surfin’ on a sound wave
Swingin’ through the stars
Take a left at your intestine
Take your second right past Mars.
On THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS
Navigate a nostril
Climb on THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS
Spank a plankton, too
On our Magic School Bus
Raft a river of lava
On THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS
Such a fine thing to do!
So strap your bones right to the seat
Come on in and don’t be shy —
Just to make your day complete
You might get baked into a pie
On THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS…
Step inside — it’s a wilder ride!
Come on — ride on THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS!”
9. Living Single (’93-’98)
Lyrics: “Check, check, check it out
What you want?
No free position
Living Single
Yes, we’re living the single life
Living Single
Ooo in a 90’s kind of world
I’m glad I got my gurls
Keep ya head up (what?)
Keep ya head up (that’s right!)
Wheneva this life get tough
You gotta fight
Wit’ mah home gurl standin’ to mah left and mah right
True blue, we tight like glue
We are Living Single
Ooo in a 90’s kind of world
I’m glad I got mah gurls
Ahhh”
8. Family Matters (’89-’98)
Lyrics: “It’s a rare condition, this day and age
To read any good news on the newspaper page
Love and tradition of the grand design
Some people say it’s even harder to find
Well then there must be some magic clue inside these gentle walls
Cause all I see is a tower of dreams
Real love burstin’ out of every seam
As days go by
We’re gonna fill our house with happiness
The moon may cry
We’re gonna smother the blues with tenderness.
When days go by
There’s room for you
Room for me
For gentle hearts an opportunity
As days go by
It’s the bigger love of the family.”
7. Full House (’87-’95)
Lyrics: “Everywhere you look, everywhere you go
There’s a heart, (There’s a heart),
a hand to hold on to
Everywhere you look, everywhere you go
There’s a face,
of somebody who needs you,
Everywhere you look
When you’re lost out there,
and you’re all alone,
a light is waiting to carry you home,
Every where you
Everywhere you look
Shoo-bit-a-ba-ba-bow”
6. All That (’94-’05)
Lyrics: “Oh, oh, oh
This is All That
This is All That!
[Verse]
Check it, check it, check it
Now this is just an introduction
Before I blow your mind
The show is All of That and yes we do it all the time
So sit your booty on the floor or in a chair
Ground or in the air
Just don’t go no where
Cause everything we do
It’s all of that!
When entertaining you
We all of that!
My posse and my crew
It’s all of that!
So sit still cause we’re coming right back”
5. Dawson’s Creek (’98-’03)
Lyrics: “I don’t want to wait for our lives to be over,
I want to know right now what will it be.
I don’t want to wait for our lives to be over,
Will it be yes or will it be sorry?
So open up your morning light,
And say a little prayer for I.
you know that if we are to stay alive.
Then see the peace in every eye.”
4. Boy Meets World (’93-’00)
Lyrics: “When this Boy Meets World
Boy Meets World
Wandering down this road, that we call life
Is what we’re doin’
It’s good to know I have friends that will always
Stand by me
When this Boy Meets World.”
3. Martin (’92-’97)
Lyrics: “Martinnnnnnn”
2. Friends (’94-’04)
Lyrics: “So no one told you life was gonna be this way
Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s D.O.A.
It’s like you’re always stuck in second gear
When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, but
I’ll be there for you
(When the rain starts to pour)
I’ll be there for you
(Like I’ve been there before)
I’ll be there for you
(‘Cause you’re there for me too)”
1. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (’90-’96)
Lyrics: “Now, this is a story all about how
My life got flipped-turned upside down
And I’d like to take a minute
Just sit right there
I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel Air
In West Philadelphia born and raised
On the playground was where I spent most of my days
Chillin’ out maxin’ relaxin’ all cool
And all shootin some b-ball outside of the school
When a couple of guys who were up to no good
Started making trouble in my neighborhood
I got in one little fight and my mom got scared
She said ‘You’re movin’ with your auntie and uncle in Bel Air’
I pulled up to the house about 7 or 8
And I yelled to the cabbie ‘Yo home smell ya later’
I looked at my kingdom
I was finally there
To sit on my throne as the Prince of Bel Air.”
SOURCE: Youtube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
What Your Favorite Celebs From The '90s & 2000s Look Like Now
1 of 18
1. Kimmy Gibbler: "Full House"
Source:Instagram
2 of 18
2. Andrea Barber, 38, is all set to join the cast of "Fuller House" – the reboot.
3 of 18
3. Uncle Joey Gladstone – "Full House"
Source:Instagram
4 of 18
4. Dave Coulier pretty much still looks the same, and he's prepared to pick up his role as Uncle Joey in "Fuller House."
5 of 18
5. Noel Crane – "Felicity"
Source:Instagram
6 of 18
6. Now, Scott Foley Is hunting down scandals on the ABC hit show "Scandal." You forgot he was in "Felicity," didn't you?
7 of 18
7. Cole: "Martin"
Source:Instagram
8 of 18
8. Carl Payne Jr. has done several small roles since his days on "Martin." Most recently, he was LA Reid in the TLC movie on Lifetime.
9 of 18
9. Nick: "Eve"
Source:Instagram
10 of 18
10. Brian Hooks, that guy who played in "3 Strikes" and was funny on Eve's show is still acting. His last movie was "The Ghetto" with Ice T.
11 of 18
11. Aunt Rachel: "Family Matters"
Source:Instagram
12 of 18
12. Telma Hopkins is currently playing Ruth Jackson alongside Martin Lawrence and Kelsey Grammar in the show "Partners" on FX.
13 of 18
13. Arnaz – "One on One"
Source:Instagram
14 of 18
14. Robert Ri'chard is getting ready for the release of his next movie "Chocolate City," which is being billed as a black "Magic Mike."
15 of 18
15. Marcus T. Paulk – "Moesha"
Source:Echo
16 of 18
16. Marcus is now fooling around with Amber Rose for their new movie "Sister Code."
17 of 18
17. Janie – "Eve."
Source:Instagram
18 of 18
18. Back in 2013, Natalie Desselle Reid did a TV movie with Lori Loughlin, who played Rebecca on "Full House."
#ThrowbackThursday: The Best TV Theme Songs From The ’90s & ’00s Ranked was originally published on globalgrind.com