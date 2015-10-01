ThrowbackThursday: The Best TV Theme Songs From The ’90s & ’00s Ranked

Man, do you guys ever get that nostalgic feeling whenever you’re watching Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Dawson’s Creek, or All That? These shows were all revered because of their fruitful storylines and relatability to every young adolescent from the ’90s. But, besides that, they were all great because they each had a theme song that had us humming and singing over and over again. Whether we were crooning in the shower, or trying to sing high notes to Taina’s theme song back in the day on our way to school, we adored all of these songs with a passion. With that being said, for Throwback Thursday, we decided to revisit 20 of the best TV theme songs of the ’90s and 2000s. We even picked two favorites that started in the ’80s. Check them out.

20. Sister Sister (’94-’99)

Lyrics: “Go Sister, sister

Sister sister, sister sister

I got my own mind

I do my own style in my own time

And now that everybody sees

How different we have come to be

Sister sister,

Even though I’m glad to be with ya

I gotta feel what’s real for me,

Like you got to do what’s right for you

Sister, sister sister,oh

Sister sister!”

19. 7th Heaven (’96-’07)

Lyrics: “When I see their happy faces,

smilin’ back at me…

7th heaven

I know there’s no greater feelin’ than the love of family

Where can you go

When The world don’t treat you right?

The answer is home!!!!!!!!!

That’s the one place that you’ll find,

7th heaven.

Ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh!

7th Heaven

7th heaven”

18. Cousin Skeeter (’96-’01)

Lyrics: “You know how he does, and you Skeeter flows

All I wanna do is hug ya cause I like your steelo

And I dig the way you move, and the way you do your thing

Skeeter keep it comin’ on ’cause we’ll love you crazy

Skeeter’s the one for me, he knows how to get down, knows how to party, baby

All the girls love his style

Skeeter drives us wild with his fly profile

You stay on my mind (on my mind)wanna see ya all the timeOn each and every…(every show, yeah) got to let the people know

Skeeter is what I want, Skeeter is what I need

I love your pretty brown eyes

Let’s sit back and watch TV, yeah!”

17. The Wayans Brothers (’95-’99)

Lyrics: “we’re brothers, we’re happy and we’re singn’ and we’re colored, give me a high.”

16. The Famous Jett Jackson (’98-’01)

Lyrics: “Day starts early and he’s on the move

He has to have breakfast in his dressing room

Knock, knock 5 minutes to chew

Go to make up then it’s time to hear,

Take 1, take 2 everybody’s telling him what to do

It’s a great big price to pay to be the man

So listen to what I have to say

It’s not what you think when you see him roll

In the limo down the street baby you should know

That everything that glitters..it ain’t gold.

(he’s the famous Jett Jackson)

It’s not what you think ’cause when he’s all alone

Reminices ’bout the past and he finds himself

Trying to go back home.

(he’s the famous Jett Jackson)”

15. Moesha (’96-’01)

Lyrics: “Up in the morning

A new day is starting

It’s me, it’s me

Am I realizing my responsibility?

It’s me

My best friend is always on my mind

You wanna be down for mine

I gotta do, what I gotta do

I gotta move on

Moesha

Moesha

Moesha!”

14. Taina (’01-’02)

Lyrics: “I know I can’t wait to see my name in lights

No one’s gonna stop me you’ll see

I will go far

(what’s your name?)

Taina,Taina

I always had dreams of me being a star

You’ll be sayin’ my name

I got love in my heart

I can play any part

I’ve got game

You’ll be sayin’ my name

See my star shining bright

I will reach any height

What’s my name.”

13. Smart Guy (’97-’99)

Lyrics: “Another slice of the life

Of Master T.J. Henderson

Super Intelligent

A fine young gentlemen

A ten year old Whiz kid

Bustin’ high school

A pugnacious Little Shorty

With a thousand I.Q.

He’s got a way with the ladies

And he’s keepin’ it real

Your favorite Little Study Buddy

He knows the deal

That he’s still just a kid

On the ball, very clever

You can say that he’s Bright,

Brainy, Gifted…whatever!

(“Your brother is Smart…”)

He’s a Smart Guy

Smart Guy, Smart Guy

He’s a Smart Guy”

12. South Park (’97 – Present)

Lyrics: “I’m going down to South Park gonna have myself a time.

Stan & Kyle:

Friendly faces everywhere humble folks without temptation.

Les:

Going down to South Park gonna leave my woes behind.

Cartman:

Ample parking day or night people spouting

“Howdy neighbor!”

Les:

Heading on up to South Park gonna see if I can’t unwind.

Kenny:

I like fucking silly bitches and I know my penis like it.

Les:

So come on down to South Park and meet some friends of mine.”

11. The Parkers (’99-’04)

Lyrics: “We’re the Parkers We do anything that’s new come and join us/We’re the Parkers We do anything that’s new come and join us”

10. The Magic School Bus (’94-’98)

Lyrics: “Sing along with the theme song!

Ride on the Magic School Bus

Cruisin’ on down Main Street

You’re relaxed and feelin’ good

Next thing that you know you’re seein’

Octopus in the neighborhood!

Surfin’ on a sound wave

Swingin’ through the stars

Take a left at your intestine

Take your second right past Mars.

On THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS

Navigate a nostril

Climb on THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS

Spank a plankton, too

On our Magic School Bus

Raft a river of lava

On THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS

Such a fine thing to do!

So strap your bones right to the seat

Come on in and don’t be shy —

Just to make your day complete

You might get baked into a pie

On THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS…

Step inside — it’s a wilder ride!

Come on — ride on THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS!”

9. Living Single (’93-’98)

Lyrics: “Check, check, check it out

What you want?

No free position

Living Single

Yes, we’re living the single life

Living Single

Ooo in a 90’s kind of world

I’m glad I got my gurls

Keep ya head up (what?)

Keep ya head up (that’s right!)

Wheneva this life get tough

You gotta fight

Wit’ mah home gurl standin’ to mah left and mah right

True blue, we tight like glue

We are Living Single

Ooo in a 90’s kind of world

I’m glad I got mah gurls

Ahhh”

8. Family Matters (’89-’98)

Lyrics: “It’s a rare condition, this day and age

To read any good news on the newspaper page

Love and tradition of the grand design

Some people say it’s even harder to find

Well then there must be some magic clue inside these gentle walls

Cause all I see is a tower of dreams

Real love burstin’ out of every seam

As days go by

We’re gonna fill our house with happiness

The moon may cry

We’re gonna smother the blues with tenderness.

When days go by

There’s room for you

Room for me

For gentle hearts an opportunity

As days go by

It’s the bigger love of the family.”

7. Full House (’87-’95)

Lyrics: “Everywhere you look, everywhere you go

There’s a heart, (There’s a heart),

a hand to hold on to

Everywhere you look, everywhere you go

There’s a face,

of somebody who needs you,

Everywhere you look

When you’re lost out there,

and you’re all alone,

a light is waiting to carry you home,

Every where you

Everywhere you look

Shoo-bit-a-ba-ba-bow”

6. All That (’94-’05)

Lyrics: “Oh, oh, oh

This is All That

This is All That!

[Verse]

Check it, check it, check it

Now this is just an introduction

Before I blow your mind

The show is All of That and yes we do it all the time

So sit your booty on the floor or in a chair

Ground or in the air

Just don’t go no where

Cause everything we do

It’s all of that!

When entertaining you

We all of that!

My posse and my crew

It’s all of that!

So sit still cause we’re coming right back”

5. Dawson’s Creek (’98-’03)

Lyrics: “I don’t want to wait for our lives to be over,

I want to know right now what will it be.

I don’t want to wait for our lives to be over,

Will it be yes or will it be sorry?

So open up your morning light,

And say a little prayer for I.

you know that if we are to stay alive.

Then see the peace in every eye.”

4. Boy Meets World (’93-’00)

Lyrics: “When this Boy Meets World

Boy Meets World

Wandering down this road, that we call life

Is what we’re doin’

It’s good to know I have friends that will always

Stand by me

When this Boy Meets World.”

3. Martin (’92-’97)

Lyrics: “Martinnnnnnn”

2. Friends (’94-’04)

Lyrics: “So no one told you life was gonna be this way

Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s D.O.A.

It’s like you’re always stuck in second gear

When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, but

I’ll be there for you

(When the rain starts to pour)

I’ll be there for you

(Like I’ve been there before)

I’ll be there for you

(‘Cause you’re there for me too)”

1. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (’90-’96)

Lyrics: “Now, this is a story all about how

My life got flipped-turned upside down

And I’d like to take a minute

Just sit right there

I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel Air

In West Philadelphia born and raised

On the playground was where I spent most of my days

Chillin’ out maxin’ relaxin’ all cool

And all shootin some b-ball outside of the school

When a couple of guys who were up to no good

Started making trouble in my neighborhood

I got in one little fight and my mom got scared

She said ‘You’re movin’ with your auntie and uncle in Bel Air’

I pulled up to the house about 7 or 8

And I yelled to the cabbie ‘Yo home smell ya later’

I looked at my kingdom

I was finally there

To sit on my throne as the Prince of Bel Air.”

SOURCE: Youtube

#ThrowbackThursday: The Best TV Theme Songs From The '90s & '00s Ranked