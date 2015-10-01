CLOSE
Yazz The Greatest: Are The Rumors About Him Fighting Terrence Howard True? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rumors of “Empire” star Yazz The Greatest aka Bryshere Y. Gray getting into an onset fight with Terrence Howard have been swirling, but are these reports really true? We spoke to Yazz the day of the “Empire” season 2 premiere, and he told us what really happened…we think.

While Yazz’s denial of the fight is clear, the way he responded makes us think that there may be some grains of truth in the reports about a scuffle. Listen to the interview above for yourself to hear Yazz’s complete response when we asked about his clash with his “Empire” co-star.

Want more interesting conversations with your favorite celebrities? Check out our past interviews, and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST.

Yazz The Greatest: Are The Rumors About Him Fighting Terrence Howard True? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

