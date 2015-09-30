Find Out What’s Coming & Going On Netflix This October

Another month begins – another month to binge watch shows … and movies.

Netflix’s monthly list of what’s coming and going from the subscription service is out. There’s plenty of opportunity to try out new shows that are just starting their second season, so it will give you tons of time to catch up. Keep your eyes peeled for favorites iZombie and Jane the Virgin. Take a look at what’s headed to Netflix in October, and keep scrolling to see what you’re about to lose.

What’s coming:

October 1

A Christmas Carol (1938)

About Alex (2014)

Alexander: Theatrical Cut (2004)

American Pie (1999)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics Collection: Collection 1

Batman Begins (2005)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Dark Was the Night (2014)

Design on a Dime Collection: Collection 1

El Tiempo Entre Costuras (2013)

Extreme Homes Collection: Collection 1

Fixer Upper: Season 1

Genevieve’s Renovation: Season 1

Glass Chin (2014)

House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Million Dollar Rooms Collection: Collection 1

Monkey Thieves: Seasons 1-3

On the Town (1949)

Pal Joey (1957)

Pepe (1960)

Pressure (2015)

Property Virgins Collection: Collection 1

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Robin Williams Remembered — A Pioneers of Television Special (2014)

Some Came Running (1958)

Take Me Out to the Ball Game (1949)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Devil at 4 O’Clock (1961)

The Great Food Truck Race Collection: Collection 1

The Navy SEALs: Their Untold Story (2014)

The Nightmare (2015)

Throwdown with Bobby Flay Collection: Collection 1

Uncle Grandpa: Season 1 (more episodes)

Vanilla Ice Project: Seasons 1-4

Wakfu: Season 1

White Rabbit (2013)

Wild Horses (2015)

Worst Cooks in America Collection: Collection 1

October 2

Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy (2015)

La Leyenda de la Nahuala (2007)

Reign: Season 2

The Vampire Diaries: Season 6

October 3

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation (2015)

October 5

Team Hot Wheels: Build the Epic Race (2015)

October 6

American Horror Story: Freak Show (Season 4)

iZombie: Season 1

Last Man Standing: Season 4

The Flash: Season 1

The Originals: Season 2

Tremors 5: Bloodline (2015)

October 7

Arrow: Season 3

Flor Salvaje: Season 1

Legends: Season 1

Supernatural: Season 10

October 8

American Heist (2014)

Strangerland (2015)

October 9

Mighty Med: Season 2

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 1

Winter on Fire (2015)

October 10

Lalaloopsy: Band Together (2015)

October 11

Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me (2014)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Season 3

October 12

Jane the Virgin: Season 1

October 14

Lazarus (2015)

October 15

Finding Jesus: Faith. Fact. Forgery: Season 1

Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno Live! (2015)

The Five People You Meet in Heaven: Part 1 / Part 2 (2004)

October 16

All Hail King Julien: Season 2

Anthony Jeselnik: Thoughts and Prayers (2015)

Beasts of No Nation (2015)

Circle (2015)

Some Assembly Required: Season 2

The Principal: Season 1

October 18

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013)

October 20

Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered (2014)

Marvel’s Avengers Assemble: Season 2

October 22

Results (2015)

October 23

Hemlock Grove: Season 3

October 24

Jack Strong (2014)

October 25

Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection (2015)

October 27

August: Osage County (2013)

Manson Family Vacation (2015)

October 28

Chasing Life: Season 2

The Gunman (2015)

October 29

Return to Sender (2015)

October 30

Popples: Season 1

What’s Leaving:

October 1

American Masters: Billie Jean King (2013)

Analyze That (2002)

Analyze This (1999)

Angela’s Ashes (1999)

Annie Hall (1977)

Baby’s Day Out (1994)

Bandits (2001)

Barnyard (2006)

The Beautician and the Beast (1997)

Beyond Borders (2003)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Collection

Buying & Selling (Seasons 1–2)

Caprica (Season 1)

Charlie Bartlett (2007)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Cold Mountain (2003)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

Days of Heaven (1978)

The Dead Files (Seasons 1–2)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Destination Truth (Season 4)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Down to Earth (2001)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

The Exorcist (1973)

Gulch (2014)

Hawaii Five-O (1968) (Seasons 11–12)

Hotel Impossible (Seasons 1–2)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

L!fe Happens (2011)

L’Auberge Espagnole (2002)

Maverick (1994)

Nature: Ireland’s Wild River (2014)

Nature: Leave It to Beavers (2014)

Nature: Love in the Animal Kingdom (2013)

Nature: My Bionic Pet (2014)

Nature: Parrot Confidential (2013)

Nature: Saving Otter 501 (2013)

Nature: Snow Monkeys (2014)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Off Limits Collection (Collections 1–2)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

The Phantom of the Opera (1989)

Plankton Invasion (2012)

The Pioneer Woman Collection (Collection 1)

Restaurant: Impossible Collection: Impossible

Rob Roy (1995)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

The Producers (1968)

Saturday Night Live: The 2010s (Season 37)

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2011)

Sid the Science Kid (Season 1)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Twilight (2008)

Twins (1998)

Windtalkers (2002)

You Got Served (2004)

October 4

Wolverine and the X-Men (Season 1)

October 7

Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure (2013)

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games (2014)

October 8

Snoop Dogg Presents: The Bad Girls of Comedy (2012)

October 9

Crank (2006)

October 12

Bratz Kidz: Fairy Tales (2007)

October 15

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Pinky Dinky Doo (Season 1)

Play with Me Sesame (Season 1)

Sesame Street: Animals and Nature (Season 1)

Sesame Street: Classics (Vols. 1–2)

Sesame Street: Cookie and Friends (Season 1)

Sesame Street: Creativity and Imagination (Season 1)

Sesame Street: Elmo and Friends (Season 1)

Sesame Street: Everyday Moments (Season 1)

Sesame Street: Music and Dance (Season 1)

Sesame Street: Numbers and Letters (Season 1)

October 16

Brüno (2009)

Chico & Rita (2010)

October 20

Freelancers (2012)

October 22

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

October 25

Nanny 911 (Season 1)

October 26

Bratz: Genie Magic (2006)

October 27

Alexandria (2010)

October 29

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

October 30

Life in Our Universe (Season 1)

October 31

Braxton Family Values (Season 3)

7 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109835”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4109835″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109835″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109835” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 7 Actors Who Need Their Own TV Show Source:Getty 1 of 7 1. Martin Lawrence Martin tried to make a return to TV on the short-lived FX series "Partners" with Kelsey Grammar, but we'd like a full-on return with Martin where he doesn't have to share the platform with another big name on a network channel. Maybe a return to Fox, which is quickly becoming a leader in diverse TV. Source:Getty 2 of 7 2. Sanaa Lathan Her last movie "The Perfect Guy" hit the charts at number one – add in the success of Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, and Taraji P. Henson and new shows for Meagan Good and Nia Long with "Minority Report" and "Uncle Buck," and there has to be room for Sanaa. We think TV might be the perfect avenue for her to reach her full potential. Source:Getty 3 of 7 3. Cuba Gooding, Jr. While his next TV show hasn't aired yet, Cuba is playing OJ Simpson in the AHS spin-off "American Crime Story: The OJ Simpson Story." We'd love to see him in a more permanent role, since the "American Story" franchise switches up its actors each season. Still, only time will tell if Cuba will find a full-time role on TV. Source:Getty 4 of 7 4. Eddie Murphy Eddie got his start in TV on "Saturday Night Live," but rose to being the biggest draw at the box office in the '80s and '90s. But it's been in a while since he's been in something the people loved. TV might be the perfect place for him. "The PJs" was a great show, but we'd like to see him again on our TVs every week. Source:Getty 5 of 7 5. Larenz Tate From O-Dogg to Darius Lovehall, Larenz has been a favorite of Black Hollywood for years. He's been on several TV shows, but we'd like to see him on a show where he's the focal-point. Until then, we'll settle for seeing him on "House of Lies." Source:Getty 6 of 7 6. Chris Tucker We fell in love with him on Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam and then again as Smokey in "Friday," which eventually launched him into the role that made him a superstar: "Rush Hour." Now he's been spending all that money, but recently put out his first comedy special for Netflix. Doesn't it seem like TV would be the next step for our boy Chris? You know this man. Source:Getty 7 of 7 7. Chris Rock Chris has made appearances on TV here and there. He's even had a talk show on HBO, but he's never really been a full-time regular on a sitcom besides being the narrator for his show "Everybody Hates Chris," but how great would it be to have him as the star of his own show? After the greatness that was "Top Five," we'd be about that life. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4109835”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4109835″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4109835″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4109835” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Find Out What’s Coming & Going On Netflix This October 7 Actors Who Need Their Own TV Show jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109835”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109835″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109835″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109835” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

