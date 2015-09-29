Music News Roundup: Watch Young Thug’s “Power” Music Video, And MORE!

He’s got the power. On the heels of his beef with West Coast rapper The Game, a very unbothered Young Thug drops a new video for his song “Power.” Yesterday, Young Thug also appeared in Jamie xx and Popcaan’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” visual. Watch Thugga’s new one up top.

This performance is one not to miss. Kendrick Lamar is reportedly performing his acclaimed To Pimp A Butterfly album with the National Symphony Orchestra. For a special night, Kendrick Lamar will perform with the award-winning symphony on October 20 in Washington, DC. Tickets for the general public go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. EST. [MissInfo]

Metro makes his boom on these hoes. Chief Keef links up with Sean Kingston on his new Metro Boomin-produced track “Murda Mook.” Take a listen to the unlikely collaboration below. [FSD]

Following the release of his collaboration with Lil Durk, Lil Herb teams up with Lil Bibby on a track titled “Gang.” Take a listen to the Ballin’ Like I’m Kobe track below.

7 photos
Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS)
Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images
1 of 7
1. Kendrick Lamar's surprise performance at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" at Espace in New York on Saturday.
Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images
2 of 7
2. OXYGEN host Susie Castillo looked stunning in MLV and Alberto Parada jewelry at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" sponsored by AQUAhydrate in New York on Saturday.
Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images
3 of 7
3. Alyssa Milano looked stunning at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" sponsored by Patron Tequila, AQUAhydrate, and Touch by Alyssa Milano.
Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images
4 of 7
4. Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri posed for a quick picture at Talent Resources Sports MAXIM Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" sponsored by Patron Tequila and Wonderful Pistachios at Espace in New York.
Source:Dimitrios Kambouris & Robin Marchant // Getty Images
5 of 7
5. Taye Diggs was all smiles at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" sponsored by Philippe Chow and Patron Tequila in New York on Saturday.
Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images
6 of 7
6. Travis McCoy enjoyed the evening with a group a friends sipping on Patron specialty mixed drinks at Talent Resources Sports presents MAXIM Magazine's "Big Game Weekend."
Source:Dimitrios Kambouris, Robin Marchant // Getty Images
7 of 7
7. Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow posed for a quick picture at MAXIM Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" presented by Talent Resources Sports sponsored by Patron Tequila and AQUAhydrate on Saturday.

