Music News Roundup: Watch Young Thug's "Power" Music Video, And MORE!

On the heels of his beef with West Coast rapper The Game, a very unbothered Young Thug drops a new video.

He’s got the power. On the heels of his beef with West Coast rapper The Game, a very unbothered Young Thug drops a new video for his song “Power.” Yesterday, Young Thug also appeared in Jamie xx and Popcaan’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” visual. Watch Thugga’s new one up top.

This performance is one not to miss. Kendrick Lamar is reportedly performing his acclaimed To Pimp A Butterfly album with the National Symphony Orchestra. For a special night, Kendrick Lamar will perform with the award-winning symphony on October 20 in Washington, DC. Tickets for the general public go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. EST. [MissInfo]

Metro makes his boom on these hoes. Chief Keef links up with Sean Kingston on his new Metro Boomin-produced track “Murda Mook.” Take a listen to the unlikely collaboration below. [FSD]

Following the release of his collaboration with Lil Durk, Lil Herb teams up with Lil Bibby on a track titled “Gang.” Take a listen to the Ballin’ Like I’m Kobe track below.

Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS)

Kendrick Lamar Hosts Maxim Magazine's "Big Game Weekend" (PHOTOS)

Music News Roundup: Watch Young Thug’s “Power” Music Video, And MORE! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Kendrick Lamar , Lil Bibby , Lil Herb , new video , rise and grind , Young Thug

