Guess Nick Young has finally grown out of his nickname “Swaggy P.”

Monday was Media Day around the NBA, and Nick told ESPN reporter Arash Markazi that he no longer wants to be called Swaggy P, instead he wants to be referred to by his government name Nicholas. The now cast-aside nickname comes from a younger Young previously deeming himself the “Prophet of Swag.”

Nick Young: "I'm Nicholas this season. Call me Nicholas from now on." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 28, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nick’s career has been less than stellar thus far, as the Lakers went 21 and 61 last season – the first 60 loss season in franchise history. Although his work life hasn’t been too exciting, we can all agree that he’s winning off the court with his beautiful wife-to-be Iggy Azalea.

Nicholas might finally be growing up, and hopefully it reflects in his performance on the court. There’s only room for one enormous ego on the Lakers, and that belongs to Kobe Bryant.

SOURCE: Washington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Nick “Swaggy P” Young Wants To Be Called “Nicholas” Now was originally published on globalgrind.com