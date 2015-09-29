CLOSE
[WATCH] Kevin Hart Gets Sultry As David Beckham In Hilarious 7-Minute H&M Ad

Kevin Hart is advertising gold! From TV to film, the comedian is now promoting H&M's new collection, "Modern Essentials"

H&M has taken advertisements to another level. While most commercials are 30 seconds to a minute long, Kevin Hart stars in a seven-minute promotional clip for H&M’s new “Modern Essentials” collection. And of course the ad is nothing short (no pun intended) of hilarious.

Here’s the setup, Kevin is preparing to play soccer star David Beckham in a biopic. Yes, a biopic!

“What are you doing in my bed Kev?” In order to really nail the part, Kevin moves into David’s house for the week and it’s somewhat, Single White Female but in a comedic sort of way. The pair dress alike; Kevin takes notes on everything David drinks and he even adopts David’s English accent and tries to impersonate him on the phone!

“Kevin what are you doing in my bathroom? Is that my toothbrush?” Nothing is off limits during this week of hands on intensive training. The two also work out and take ice baths together, all the while showing off H&M’s new collection in every scene.

The seven-minutes aren’t a drag, it feels like you’re watching a video on Snapchat. And David Beckham is excellent eye candy. He’s our favorite #bae from the UK after Idris Elba.

Flash-forward to a year later when Kevin lands the role, “They want to make a sequel, they want to make a musical” says David’s agent. Kevin is literally everywhere between The Real Husbands of Hollywood and four films in various stages of production. And he’s clearly advertising gold! Check out the commercial below!

[WATCH] Kevin Hart Gets Sultry As David Beckham In Hilarious 7-Minute H&M Ad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

David Beckham , H&M , Kevin Hart

