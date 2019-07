Every week the Rap Attack crew grades all things hip hop but, this isn’t your TYPICAL report card. We have our own way of doing things. Check out our grading policy:

D – The Highest Grade….D for “DOPE“

C – An OK Grade….C for “Chills“

B – Uhhhh…. B for “Boooooo“

A – TRY AGAIN…A for AWWWW HELLLL NO!!!

This Week:

HIP HOP: Fetty Wap was in a motorcycle accident. Oh noooo!!! The details right HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: Oh lord! Wishing Fetty a speedy recovery!!

GRADE: A (Aww Hell No)

HIP HOP: Rich Homie Quan is now being investigated by Child Protective Services for allegdly being an unfit dad. Details HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: Booyyyyy!!! A mess!!!

GRADE: A (Awww Hell No)

HIP HOP: Young Thug admits to wearing women’s clothing and explains WHY he does it HERE!!

WHAT WE THINK: Who’s surprised. SMH!!!

GRADE: A (Awww hell No)

#RapAttackReportCard Rich Homie Quan, Fetty Wap And More… was originally published on 92q.com

