WE PRAY: Kim Zolciak Reportedly Suffering From “Underlying Heart Issue”

Kim Zolciak was released from the hospital after having a mini stroke earlier this week, but returned when doctors suggested an additional procedure.

The reality TV star revealed to fans that she collapsed shortly after filming a Dancing with the Stars episode in Los Angeles. Though it was a “mini” stroke, TMZ reveals it was much more serious than anyone thought. Apparently, Kim is suffering from an “underlying heart issue.”

We’re told Kim would never have known about the heart issue had she not gone into the hospital for the TIA. And doctors told Kim if the heart problem were left untreated, it could have become life-threatening.

There is no word on whether or not the 37-year-old will be performing in the upcoming DWTS episode.

Get well soon, Kim!

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

