Michelle Obama Gets Animated On Disney’s ‘Doc McStuffins’

Go on an animated adventure with Doc McStuffins and Michelle Obama.

2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon

Source: Larry French / Getty

Our favorite Black doctor Doc McStuffins, who specializes in bringing toys back to life, makes a special trip to the White House for a tour unexpectedly guided by First Lady Michelle Obama herself! Well…the animated version.

Watch the FLOTUS and Doc McStuffins save the day after a little girl’s toy gets damaged in all the excitement on the October 5 episode (airing at 9 a.m.).

Michelle Obama Gets Animated On Disney’s ‘Doc McStuffins’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

