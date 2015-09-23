CLOSE
Laurence Fishburne Reveals Who Is Hardest To Work With On Black-ish [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The incredible Laurence Fisburne calls up The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to chat about what it’s like working with his hilarious co-stars on the set of “Black-ish,” and he even reveals who is the most difficult to work with!

Plus, he details all of the exciting new projects we’ll see him in, including some films due out in 2016, and A&E’s remake of “Roots”! Click on the audio player to hear about all of that and more in this exclusive interview.

    Laurence Fishburne Reveals Who Is Hardest To Work With On Black-ish [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    photos
