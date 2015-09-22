According to Gary With Da Tea, best friends Christina Milian and Karrueche are now ex-best friends! Allegedly, Christina did her best friend dirty by dating her ex, Chris Brown! Click on the audio player to hear more of the details in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary’s Tea!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“

RELATED: Karreuche Tran Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Why Having Chris Brown’s Baby Is A Bad Look For Karreuche Tran [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Karreuche Tran Keeps Going Back To Chris Brown [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Did Christina Milian Do Her Best Friend Karrueche Dirty By Dating Her Ex Chris Brown [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: