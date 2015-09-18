CLOSE
Why You Can’t Miss The Season Premiere Of ‘Empire’ (No Spoilers!)

You definitely don't want to miss the premiere of TV's hottest show. This season's going to be a doozy.

'Empire' Series Season 2 New York Premiere

The legendary Carnegie Hall was packed, last week, with stars and loyal Lyons’ fans, who came out in droves to get a glimpse of season 2 of Empire and mingle with the most beloved cast on TV.

Creator Lee Daniels, producer Brian Grazer and the entire cast including: Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Jussie SmollettGabourey SidibeBryshere Y. GrayTrai Byers, and Grace Gealey were on hand for the intimate Q & A following the highly anticipated screening. Guest stars including Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and Adam Rodriguez were also in attendance.

The season premiere is packed with all the drama, Cookie-licious ensembles and the hot music you fell in love with the first time around.

Check out the five reasons why you ABSOLUTELY can’t miss the season premiere of Empire.

Lucious Is Still Running The Show

Don’t mistake it, Lucious Lyon is still ruthless as ever, even if he’s running his empire from his jail cell. The first episode will remind you of why you love and hate him at the same time.

Cookie Is Coming For What Belongs To Her

Cookie is still on a mission to get what she’s owed — her company. She goes to desperate measures and even flips on a former associate to get what wants.

Jamal’s Star Keeps Rising

If you didn’t know who the real star of the show was last season, season 2 solidifies Jamal’s superstar status and heir to the throne.

You’ll Hate Bryshere Y. Gray’s Character But Love His Music. 

He is the most annoying character on the show and this season. Not only is he super cocky, he’s antics have grown to be even more ridiculous. But on the plus side, the music is hot! Drip drop, drip, drippity drop.

The Villains Are Even More Ccandalous. 

Last seasons, the villains on Empire were great. But this season? Y’all ain’t seen nothing yet.

Empire premieres Wednesday, September 23, 2015 at 9 pm/8pm cst.

Why You Can’t Miss The Season Premiere Of ‘Empire’ (No Spoilers!) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

