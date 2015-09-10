He Said/She Said: Morris Chestnut, Michael Ealy & Sanaa Lathan Reveal Their Biggest Turn Offs

Don’t be fooled by Michael Ealy’s handsome face and charming blue eyes, he’s not who he claims to be- at least not in the romantic thriller The Perfect Guy. Ealy introduces us to a whole new level of crazy as he wrecks the lives of his co-stars Sanaa Lathan (Leah) and Morris Chestnut (Dave).

Ealy plays the disturbing role of Carter Duncan — a seemingly great catch who reveals his true colors when he viciously beats a man at a gas station. Leah finds herself in defense mode when she has to protect herself from Ealy’s fatal attraction.

We caught up with the cast in LA during a weekend junket and played a little game of He/Said, She/Said. Watch what Ealy, Lathan and Chestnut had to say about red flags in relationships, their turn on/turn offs and more.

Catch The Perfect Guy in theaters this Friday, September 11.

RELATED STORIES:

14 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2812639”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2812639″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2812639″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2812639” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 14 Times Sanaa Lathan Slayed The Selfie Game On Instagram Source:Instagram 1 of 14 1. Sanaa Lathan Slays The Selfie Game When it comes to gorgeous Black actresses, Sanaa Lathan ranks high on the list. Not only is she well-respected and poised with classic films under her belt like "Love & Basketball" and "The Best Man," she's pretty much flawless. With her latest film "The Perfect Guy" hitting theaters on 9/11, we took a trip down her IG page and marveled her fabulous selfies. Scroll through this gallery for her most stunning pics. Source:Instagram 2 of 14 2. Touching Up Source:Instagram 3 of 14 3. Your flawless is showing Source:Instagram 4 of 14 4. Jetsetting Source:Instagram 5 of 14 5. Natural beauty Source:Instagram 6 of 14 6. Simply devine Source:Instagram 7 of 14 7. Photoshoot fresh Source:Instagram 8 of 14 8. Bawdy Source:Instagram 9 of 14 9. Serving Kim Kardashian face Source:Instagram 10 of 14 10. Healthy hair Source:Instagram 11 of 14 11. Cheeks Source:Instagram 12 of 14 12. Lippy Source:Instagram 13 of 14 13. No Filter Source:Instagram 14 of 14 14. Getting glammed and manning the camera Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2812639”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2812639″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2812639″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2812639” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading He Said/She Said: Morris Chestnut, Michael Ealy & Sanaa Lathan Reveal Their Biggest Turn Offs 14 Times Sanaa Lathan Slayed The Selfie Game On Instagram jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2812639”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2812639″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2812639″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2812639” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

He Said/She Said: Morris Chestnut, Michael Ealy & Sanaa Lathan Reveal Their Biggest Turn Offs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com