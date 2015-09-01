CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Drama On The RHOA Set: Did Cynthia Kick Porsha In The Stomach?

Can't we all just get along?

0 reads
Leave a comment
RHOA Fight

Source: Rob Kim/Jason LaVeris / Getty

The new season hasn’t even started and the drama has already started.

According to TMZ, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey were on a boat in Atlanta when they got into a verbal spat that turned physical. Reportedly, Porsha called Cynthia a bitch and Cynthia attempted to disengage by walking away. But that wasn’t the end of it. Porsha allegedly followed her and got in Cynthia’s face. Cynthia then kicked Porsha in the stomach! Producers stepped in before Porsha could react.

Whew. This entire sounds like a lawsuit waiting happen. Now if Porsha knows anything, she knows what happens when you get in people’s face. Neither Porsha nor Cynthia have commented on the issue on their social media pages but we’re sure more details will emerge.

We were wondering if RHOA would be able to bring the drama since Nene left the show and now we know for sure.

We can’t wait for the new season!

RELATED STORIES:

Cynthia Bailey Confronts Porsha Williams About Cheating Accusations

Porsha Williams Has A New Boo & He Isn’t An African Prince

9 photos Launch gallery

Photos: ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast does Bravo upfronts

Continue reading Drama On The RHOA Set: Did Cynthia Kick Porsha In The Stomach?

Photos: ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast does Bravo upfronts

Phaedra Parks looked like she is ready to pop at the Bravo upfronts in New York yesterday!

All the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” looked fabulous on the blue carper Thursday afternoon as they came out to promote the network that made them household names.

NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Stewart, Kandi Burruss all showcased their unique style for the cameras at Pillars 37 Studio.  Their former “RHOA” cast was also onhand for the event.

Flip through the slideshow for a glimpse at the glamorous afternoon!

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2811301”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2811301″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home/hb-newsletter”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2811301″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2811301” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

var mobile_ad_info = {“post-2811301”:[“refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-3-2811301″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-6-2811301″,”refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery-9-2811301”]};

Drama On The RHOA Set: Did Cynthia Kick Porsha In The Stomach? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Cynthia Bailey , Porsha Williams , Real Housewives Of Atlanta

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close