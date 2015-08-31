CLOSE
So Beautiful
GET THE LOOK: FKA Twigs Rocks a Sexy, Curly Bob at the VMAs

FKA Twigs

Source: Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

FKA Twigs stole the show on the VMAs red carpet in a Versace sheer black gown, a soft red lip and a sultry, textured bob. TONI&GUY Celebrity Stylist Christian Wood worked his magic to create her curly, chin-length ‘do to compliment the smoldering sexiness of her dress.

“As soon as I saw the beautiful Versace Couture gown, I thought full, curly hair with an undone texture would be perfect,” said Christian Wood.

Here’s how you can get the look:

1. Applying TONI&GUY Classic Shine Gloss Serum to wet hair and diffuse dry to enhance the natural curl.

2. Next, use a small curling iron on the entire head and leave to cool for 10 minutes.

3. Then, start at the nape of the neck and use a tail comb to brush out the curl and back comb at the root to create volume and texture.

4. Next, spray the entire head with TONI&GUY Casual Matt Texture Dry Shampoo and twist small sections of hair. Using a comb, gently back comb to create a matte rough texture at the root.

5. Finish by tipping the head upside down and spraying with TONI&GUY Glamour Firm Hold Hairspray.

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 Video Music Awards

GET THE LOOK: FKA Twigs Rocks a Sexy, Curly Bob at the VMAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

