GET THE LOOK: FKA Twigs Rocks a Sexy, Curly Bob at the VMAs

FKA Twigs stole the show on the VMAs red carpet in a Versace sheer black gown, a soft red lip and a sultry, textured bob. TONI&GUY Celebrity Stylist Christian Wood worked his magic to create her curly, chin-length ‘do to compliment the smoldering sexiness of her dress.

“As soon as I saw the beautiful Versace Couture gown, I thought full, curly hair with an undone texture would be perfect,” said Christian Wood.

Here’s how you can get the look:

1. Applying TONI&GUY Classic Shine Gloss Serum to wet hair and diffuse dry to enhance the natural curl.

2. Next, use a small curling iron on the entire head and leave to cool for 10 minutes.

3. Then, start at the nape of the neck and use a tail comb to brush out the curl and back comb at the root to create volume and texture.

4. Next, spray the entire head with TONI&GUY Casual Matt Texture Dry Shampoo and twist small sections of hair. Using a comb, gently back comb to create a matte rough texture at the root.

5. Finish by tipping the head upside down and spraying with TONI&GUY Glamour Firm Hold Hairspray.

Nicki Minaj glowed on the red carpet in a Labourjoisie gold gown and her signature long, dark hair. Slayed! 2 of 21 2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West The man of the hour, Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner Kanye West hit the red carpet with his glowing pregnant wife in tow. Kimmy K. dressed her baby bump in a Balmain lace-up ruched gown to match Kanye's relaxed separates. 3 of 21 3. Ciara Ciara turned heads in a peek-a-boo fringe number and embellished stilettos. Though we love her outfit, we have to admit we're missing Russell Wilson's coordinating look. 4 of 21 4. Amber Rose and Blac Chyna Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are making sure they have the last laugh. They promoted Amber's upcoming Slut Walk in outfits with degrading phrases strewn across the front. That's one way to clap back at critics. 5 of 21 5. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen John Legend and Chrissy Teigen bet on black: her in a daring Marchesa sheer gown and him in leather pants and a tuxedo jacket. And the award for best-looking couple of the night goes to… 6 of 21 6. Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus showed as much skin as possible in an Atelier Versace get-up with matching silver boots. Raise your hand if you're NOT at all surprised by her head-turning look. 7 of 21 7. Kylie Jenner Fresh off her 18th birthday, the youngest Jenner sister showed off her legs in a Balmain nude embroidered mini dress and lace-up sandals by the brand. 8 of 21 8. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift tapped into her sexier side in an Ashish metallic crop top and matching pants plus a killer cat-eye. 9 of 21 9. Tyga Tyga went sporty on the red carpet in a backwards baseball cap, graphic tee, vest, shorts and plenty of piled-on chains. 10 of 21 10. Serayah Empire's Serayah showed off her toned figure in a Herve Leger cut-out white dress and strappy booties. Werque. 11 of 21 11. Rita Ora Rita Ora is wearing that dress! She chose a dramatic ball gown that left little to the imagination. Come through plunging neckline and thigh-high slit! 12 of 21 12. Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh No shade to Britney and Justin but THIS is how you do matching denim. Pharrell rocked a denim jacket and jeans while wife Helen Lasichanh wore overalls, a chambray shirt and a hat that we'd like to believe is a tribute to her beau. 13 of 21 13. Justin Bieber From the blowout to the killer cheekbones, Justin Bieber gave us Zoolander realness on the red carpet in a leather jacket, distressed jeans and a printed shirt. 14 of 21 14. Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa was all about boho vibes in a pink gown with floral embroidery. Beach waves, layered necklaces and hair accessories finished her '70s-inspired look. 15 of 21 15. Kelly Osbourne The VMAs pre-show host twirled in a pinstripe sheer jumpsuit, a purple mohawk and bold red lips. Nailed it. 16 of 21 16. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez kept it simple and elegant in a Calvin Klein dark, long sleeve gown, a smoky eye and romantic loose waves. Gorgeous! 17 of 21 17. Miguel Miguel skewed trendy in a Saint Laurent printed blazer and distressed jeans. Love the beard! 18 of 21 18. Kat Graham Kat Graham always keeps it feminine and fun on the red carpet. We love her printed mini dress, personality clutch and wavy bob. 19 of 21 19. Rocsi Diaz Rosci sizzled on the red carpet in a cut-out House of CB dress and Sophia Webster stilettos. 20 of 21 20. Tori Kelly Hello, legs! Tori flaunted her stems in high-waisted shorts, a lace long-sleeve top and pointy pumps. 21 of 21 21. FKA Twigs FKA Twigs went the sultry route in a see-through lace gown with a web design in the bodice. We aren't loving the lingerie vibes but her curly bob and red lip slay! GET THE LOOK: FKA Twigs Rocks a Sexy, Curly Bob at the VMAs