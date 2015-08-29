Could Mariah Carey be getting married again? There’s a distinct possibility that her whirlwind romance with Australian billionaire James Packer could be turning serious!

The filthy rich lovebirds have been traveling all over the place doing fabulous things like wealthy people do. However, E! News reports that this might be shaping up to more than a summer fling since someone from their inner circle hinted that they might be thinking about tying the knot.

While Packer hasn’t popped the question yet, a source close to the couple told E! News that an “engagement is imminent.”

Now, this does seem really quick, but don’t forget that Mariah married her estranged husband Nick Cannon after dating for just six weeks. By those standards, Mimi’s taking it slow this time around!

MUST READ: Spread Your Wings, Butterfly: 21 of Life’s Biggest Lessons Taught By Mariah Carey

Neither Mariah nor James have commented on the engagement speculation, but they are clearly enjoying their trip around the world with one another. “They are made for one another,” adds the insider. “It’s crazy how perfect they are together, they both know it and couldn’t be happier.”

According another insider, Mariah and James just can’t help showering each other with grand gestures. “It’s been incredibly romantic, they love doing sweet things for one another,” says an insider. “Mariah gave a concert in Israel, in honor of James, because she knows Israel means so much to him. In return he is jetting her off and taking her to the most beautiful restaurants in the world. It’s been like a fairytale.”

Even though Mariah‘s got to return to Los Angeles for work next month, she’s supposedly planning a huge birthday bash for her boo.

Mariah Carey Vacations With New Beau While Engagement Rumors Swirl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com