The rumors are true. Drake and Serena Williams are officially dating and here are the pics to prove it.

Drizzy and Serena were photoed kissing while on a date at the Sotto restaurant in downtown Cincinnati after Serena won the WTA tournament with Drake cheering in the audience. They were allegedly spotted kissing earlier this year after Serena’s Wimbledon win.

According to TMZ, the new couple shared a private room in the back of the luxurious eatery and were joined by six people with whom they shared shots of tequila.

Drake is a self-proclaimed lover of thick women so it’s no surprise he set his sights on the baddest woman on the planet.

We knew it was only a matter of time before someone snatched up our boo and his beard. He was pretty irresistible, just check out this gallery of his beardiest moments:

29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body 11 photos Launch gallery 29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body 1. All that ass in the ocean. Source:Splash News 1 of 11 2. Dimples & boobs. Source: 2 of 11 3. Throw that ass in a circle. Source:Splash News 3 of 11 4. Those thangs in black and white. Source: 4 of 11 5. Karrueche flaunts her hot bod at the beach. Source:Splash News 5 of 11 6. The money shot. Source: 6 of 11 7. That thang poking. Source: 7 of 11 8. Kiss her tiny ass. Source: 8 of 11 9. All green, too clean. Source: 9 of 11 10. Them thangs just chillin'. Source: 10 of 11 11. Look at the flick of the hip. Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 29 Photos Of Karrueche’s Perfectly Petite Body 29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body

RELATED STORIES:

Serena Can’t Resist The Beard: Spotted Kissing Drake After Wimbledon Win

Drake “Really Really Loves” Serena Williams

8 Reasons Why Serena Williams Is Our Friend In Our Heads

These Pics Of Drake & Serena Williams Kissing Totally Prove They’re Dating was originally published on hellobeautiful.com