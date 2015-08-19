BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Leah Still Gets Her Own Wheaties Box!

Leah Still keeps welcoming good news into her young life. Her last scan in July offered her a cancer-free result and now, she’s getting her own Wheaties box! If this isn’t the sweetest thing!?
Leah’s dad, Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle, Devon Still shared the image on Instagram with the powerful hashtag he’s been using to document Leah’s journey, #LeahStrong. We’re so in love with Leah and her story of survival continues to be inspirational and tear jerk material to us all. She recently received
Leah was initially diagnosed with Stage IV neuroblastoma in June 2014 and was given a 50-50 chance to live. She’s beaten those odds so far and we pray she continues to fight.
1. Espy's Without Leah :-(
Headed out LA with the fam @ashaadore @kerwaa @itonestill We are short one princess but unfortunately the doctors didn't give her the ok because her immune system is still weak. She told me to hold it down for her on that stage so that's what I'm going to do! #LeahStrong #ImTheOnlyMorningPerson #MySisterBetterLeaveThoseDamnHandSignsBackHereInPhilly
2. Leah Doesn't Know The Words
I mean she be trying 😂😂 she gotta learn the words tho
3. Whipping Her Hair, Without Hair
Hair or no hair she still gonna try to do the dance 😂😂😂😂 #WhenWeAreBothBaldItsOkToMakeJokes #WeEmbraceBeingBald #FromDayOneILetHerKnowSheWasBeautifulWithoutHair #LeahStrong
4. Watch Her Whip, Now Watch Her Nay Nay
Leah wanted to show yall that after hours of practice with her aunt @kerwaa she thinks she's finally got her rhythm 😂😂 #ManItFeelGoodToSeeHerBackToHerOldSelf
5. Feeling Better
6. Leah Made Daddy Breakfast!
7. Happy Birthday Devon
A year ago I brought in my birthday in a dark place mentally with me finding out a month before that my daughter had cancer but this year/today we are in a whole different space. Last year was rough but no matter how hard it got we never folded. Now tonight with Leah in remission, I can bring in my 26th bday with all smiles and laughs. There's no gift that can top that!
8. Leah Had A Stem Cell Complication
Devon said she's doing way better now, but they're not out of the weeds just yet. "Can't really talk or smile but she wanted to give y'all a thumbs up to say she is doing better and thanks for the prayers…first time she's really been awake in 4 days so we are making a little progress 🙏🏽"
9. Prayers Up
I need some prayers sent up for Leah tonight! We hit a pretty serious complication from the stem cell transplant called VOD. They caught it early so hopefully it gives the doctors a better chance of stopping it from getting aggressive. As you can imagine our minds are all over the place but we're going to try and remain positive! #LeahStrong #WaitingForTheDayEverythingReturnsToNormal
10. An Emoji Hat For Daddy
11. Back To The Baldy
Rocking hair was cool but it was time for us to go back to the baldy! I know she wanted nothing more but to grow her long hair back but we will take a clean bill of health over hair any day! Hopefully this will be the last treatment she ever has that will make her hair fall out #LeahStrong
12. Daddy Daughter Funny Faces
Hospital sleepovers 😜
13. Stay Silly
Everyday I whisper in my daughter's ear to stay strong. No matter how hard this treatment starts to get, you have to stay strong and not let it get the best of you. And everyday her actions show me that she's listening. She shouldn't have this much energy to do this kind of stuff but she's a fighter and she is determined to remain her goofy self through it all #LeahStrong
14. Leah Started Getting Her Hair Back
Passing time in the hospital by autographing books for people who purchased signed copies. If you haven't purchased your copy yet, go to IAMLEAHSTRONG.COM today! Thank you to those who already placed your order! #LeahStrong #BeatCancer #RaisingAwareness #SheLovesDoingAutographs LINK IN BIO!!
15. Now Watch Her Whip
She always knows how to make the best out of every situation #SheThinkSheDoingTheWhip 😂😂 #IDontWhereSheGetsTheThingsSheDo
16. Movies With Dad
Movie time..so far she's been handling this treatment like a G! 💪🏾 #LeahStrong
17. Ready For Stem Cell Transplant
Just got to the hospital ready to start Leah's stem cell transplant. For those who don't know what a stem cell transplant is, it's an inpatient procedure that last about 4-6 weeks were patients receive high dosage chemo in order to destroy their damaged or cancerous cells in the body and rebuild new ones. It's a very serious, scary and long treatment but it is a step in the right direction. I'm definitely nervous
18. Transplant Day
After days of high dosage chemo, today was the big day. She just got her stems cells back. Now it's time to sit back and watch God work! 🙏🏽 #LeahStrong
19. <3
"All I need in this life of sin"
20. Devon Still Is Everything
A couple of days ago I found out Leah would be starting her stem cell transplant (one of the hardest treatments in dealing with cancer that last 4-6 weeks) next Tuesday, one day before her birthday. I was hurt by the news because after all she's been through I didn't want that to be the way she celebrated her bday. When I told her she would be in hospital for her bday she looked to the ground with a sad face…
22. The Surprise
On the way the magic kingdom for the surprise! Poor baby been blindfolded since last night 😂😂😂
23. Princess Leah
Royalty! #PrincessMakeOver
24. Disney Bday Fun!
Day 2 lets go!
25. Daddy Daughter Disney Day
Last night at Disney…we not going to sleep she wired up off sugar 😂
26. Happy Birthday Leah!
I could go on and on about how much my daughter means to me but I think it's pretty apparent by now. I could write a book under this pic about how much it hurts to see my daughter getting chemo on her birthday but I'm not. Today I'm just going to be thankful. Thankful that God has blessed me with 5 years with this amazing little girl that I can proudly say is my daughter. Of course this is not where we want to be…
27. Leah Keeps A Smile On Her Face!
Just got to the hospital ready to start Leah's stem cell transplant. For those who don't know what a stem cell transplant is, it's an inpatient procedure that last about 4-6 weeks were patients receive high dosage chemo in order to destroy their damaged or cancerous cells in the body and rebuild new ones. It's a very serious, scary and long treatment but it is a step in the right direction…
28. Devon's Daughter Is An Angel
Sometimes I really wonder how she smiles through it all #ProudDad
29. Painted!
🎉🎉🎉
30. Leah Can Swim Again!
After 10 months of not being able to swim because of her broviac line in her chest, she's excited to test the waters out again!
31. Homecoming
After 8 days in the hospital we finally broke out so its only right she celebrates haha
32. Twinsies
She tries to match my style
33. A Supermodel
😍😍😍 #NYCFashionWeek
34. Fashion Week
She looked like a natural
35. Famous Friends
In good company @kingjames
36. Shop Til' You Drop
Doing a little shopping and Her music comes on so its only right we take a break to dance 😂#CORRECTIONsocamusic #LiveDJsWhileShopping #NYisWinning
37. Leah's Got A Man?
Guess I'll be her valentine forever 😂😂
38. Showtime
Aladdin on Broadway #ValentinesDay #MyGirls
39. Mean Muggin'
The doctors office is our photoshoot
40. Support Them!
Don't forget to preorder your book at iamleahstrong.com !!!!
41. Date Night
Movie date to see SpongeBob before we head into the hospital tomorrow for Leah's last round of this treatment
42. She's The Future
Our mindset going into today's treatment…. 💪EAH STRONG
43. But First, Let Us Take A Selfie!
One last selfie before we start chemo
44. Best Dad Ever!
Had a real rough night yesterday ended up getting moved to the ICU but doing a little better today…now we're just watching movies trying to past time and get her mind off things #Matilda
45. The Princess
A princess will be a princess regardless of her environment. "No more hospital gowns!" 😂😂 S/O to mom mom missy for the princess gowns
46. When The Going Gets Tough
It was a rough couple of days with this treatment but she fought like a champ and now she's finally back home!!! #LeahStrong
47. Forever Learning
Leah & her online teacher getting some work done..Since she can't attend school I had to sign Leah up for online tutoring sessions to keep her up to date on her school work for when she starts kindergarten..trying it out for a week before I make a final decision on whether to do online or have a teacher come to the house..doing it online is obviously different then having that one on one feel with a teacher in person
48. Leah Be Sangin'
She heard you guys were missing her..so back by popular demand
49. Why She So Cute Though?!
Big week of testing for Leah starting tomorrow and I'm in the mood for some good news 🙏
50. Flexin'
That moment you get the best news you've ever received and don't know what to do so you just flex!! We got Leah's MIBG Scans back tonight and the doctors told us they didn't see any active disease in her body!!! We still have to wait for her MRI and bone biopsy results later this week. But the doctors feel very optimistic about them because of the results from today. So for now we celebrate!! #LeahStrong #PrayersWork
51. A Grown Woman
Why is she trying to grow up so fast 😩
52. Kicking Cancer's Butt!
June 2, 2014 and March 25, 2015 are days I will remember for the rest of my life. June 2nd was the day doctors walked into the waiting room to tell me my daughter had cancer. It was the most devastating day of my life. March 25th , however, is feeling like the best day of my life. Today we received news from Leah's oncologist that her cancer, stage four neuroblastoma, is officially in REMISSION!
53. Kissy Face For Cancer Remission
😁
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Leah Still Gets Her Own Wheaties Box! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com