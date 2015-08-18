Socially Decoded: Zendaya’s Tweets Make Us Question Whether We’d Date Ourselves

Both brilliant and beautiful, actress/singer Zendaya has some of the best celebrity tweets around.

So for this week’s Socially Decoded, we had a bunch of funny folks try and figure out a few of Zendaya’s thoughts she put into 140 characters or less.

Please be aware that these are all jokes, and the views expressed by these Twitter trolls, comedians, and bloggers don’t necessarily represent the views of GlobalGrind or its editors. But if you’re trying to laugh and have a good time, press play above.

Take a look at Socially Decoded as we find out Zendaya’s deep thoughts on speakers, her desire to date herself, and her opinion on the haters talking about her hair.

