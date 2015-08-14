CLOSE
Sherri Shepherd Isn’t ‘Mentally OK’ After Her Divorce

Sherri Shepherd shares how she's recovering from her divorce.

Sherri Shepherd is finally opening up about her custody battle with ex-husband Lamar Sally.

Four months after the court ruled her the legal mother of a baby born via surrogate, Sherri opened up to People Magazine about what lead to her divorce.

“My situation was a sense of, I didn’t state what I needed and what I wanted and what I didn’t want for being scared of somebody leaving the relationship.”

Although Lamar Sally has said a lot of negative things about her publicly, Sherri has no ill will towards her ex-husband.

“I am appealing the ruling that happened and he gets his settlement every month. He’s happy. There nothing I can do. It’s out of my hands. You move on and I have a son. I have to take care of him so everything is good.”

Despite the custody drama, Sherri is remaining positive.

“I still have to get to a place where I am mentally okay,” she said. “I’m the type of person that I feel like as long as you can get up, you have another chance. I’ve gone through stuff – a nasty divorce, nasty custody battle but for me, I get up and I smile and I make it through.”

We can’t wait to see Sherri Shepherd return to The View next season.

Sherri Shepherd Isn’t ‘Mentally OK’ After Her Divorce was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

