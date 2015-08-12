Kimora Lee Simmons son is only four-months-old, but he’s already breaking hearts! Swoon!
Aww… Wolfe Lee Simmons is Kimora’s fourth child and her first child with husband, Tim Leissner. Kimora shared the first photo of her son back in April and again for the 4th of July, but we haven’t seen that sweet face since!
Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee’s daughters are also growing up in front of our eyes! Ming is 15 and Aoki is 12, we can’t believe it!
Oh and let’s not forget Kimora’s other son, Kenzo, she shares with actor, Dijmon Hounsou. He’s the cutest thing we’ve ever seen too!
Kimora’s children are definitely some of our favorite celebrity kids.
RELATED STORIES:
Kimora Lee Simmons Instagrams Her First Pic Of Baby Boy Wolfe!
Kimora Lee Simmons Launches Fabulous $1 Million Fashion Scholarship
Russell Simmons Gushes Over Kimora, Calls Ex-Wife His Best Friend & An Amazing Mother
Kimora Shows Off Hot Bod, Nails And Rings
1 of 5
1. Kimora and Djimon
Lunch Date
2 of 5
2. Kimora Lee
Looking toned and fab
3 of 5
3. Kimora Lee [1]
Looking toned and fab
4 of 5
4. Kimora Lee [2]
Playing with the paparazzi
5 of 5
5. Kimora Lee [3]
Showing off her nails and bling
Oh Baby: Kimora Lee Simmons Posts An Adorable Pic Of Her New Son, Wolfe Lee was originally published on hellobeautiful.com