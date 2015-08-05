CLOSE
Late Night News Recap: Taraji P. Henson Lip Syncs To Mary J. Blige, Rita Ora Previews Chris Brown Feature & More!

We all know Taraji P. Henson isn’t afraid to come out of her shell, so she was a perfect fit as a contestant on Lip Sync Battle. The Empire actress sang Mary J. Blige‘s “Just Fine” for the crowd, dressed in a full black body suit, and even a wig to fit the look. You surely have to see the preview. [People]

Rita Ora gave us a taste of what we can expect from her upcoming track with Chris Brown called “Body On Me.” The Roc Nation singer released an 11-second preview for the song on her Twitter page, where we hear her harmonic vocals blend with Chris’ on the powerful hook. [Rap-Up]

It’s about that time for The Game to hit the small screen again, and he’s making sure he gets things right in the name of love. The Documentary 2 rapper stars in the new dating reality series She’s Got Game, and we finally have a full trailer showing us what we can expect when it premieres on August 10th at 9 PM on Vh1. [Miss Info]

Most may know Fetty Wap for his unique vocal skills in the hip-hop game right now, but he’s more than just the “Trap Queen” crooner we know and love. The Paterson native recently revealed that he did a fashion spread for Maxim, where he shows off some of his classy style in the photoshoot. [Complex]

Late Night News Recap: Taraji P. Henson Lip Syncs To Mary J. Blige, Rita Ora Previews Chris Brown Feature & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

