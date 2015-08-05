CLOSE
Music
Meek Mill Debuted A New Diss Freestyle At Drake During Charlotte Pinkprint Tour Stop

Last night, many thought that the beef between Drake and Meek Mill had come to a wild ending after Drake performed his diss record “Back To Back” with memes of the Philly rapper behind him at OVO Fest.

With whispers of a “3 Peat” diss track releasing after his performance, the feud appears to not be over just yet. Meek took to the Charlotte stage on the Pinkprint Tour stop, where he debuted a new freestyle, taking some clear-cut shots at Drizzy.

He rhymed to the crowd about how his own circle of people aren’t fans of his, rapping, “Wayne don’t f**k with you, Stunna don’t f**k with you, Tyga don’t f**k with you.”

He continued, “Everybody catching bullet holes, including Drake and the whole OVO.”

This can only add more fuel to the fire, and we know that Drake won’t be backing down if things continue to heat up between them.

How do you feel about the beef between these two rappers?

Meek VS Drake [Memes]

Meek VS Drake [Memes]

Meek VS Drake [Memes]

Meek Mill Debuted A New Diss Freestyle At Drake During Charlotte Pinkprint Tour Stop was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
