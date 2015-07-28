CLOSE
Socially Decoded: Joe Budden’s Tweets Get Deciphered By Some Of Twitter’s Finest Minds

Love him or hate him, Joe Budden has a very interesting Twitter account.

Whether he’s getting into verbal spats with Meek Mill, or engaging your favorite Instagram model in a bit of stimulating conversation about the culture, this New Jersey rapper’s Twitter is popping.

So for this week’s Socially Decoded, we gathered some of Twitter’s best personalities to decode a few of Joe’s 140 characters. Does every girl have a friend they think might sleep with their man? Can we take a moment to give props to women with big foreheads? Is the best way to know if you’ve been in true love, the fact that you’ve stalked your girlfriend?

Well, Taxstone, Sky from VH1’s Black Ink Crew, Jessenia Vice, Kreesha Turner, Jamal, Rae Holliday, BlogXilla, and Hey GorJess weigh in on these topics on this week’s Socially Decoded: Joe Budden Edition.

For more Socially Decoded, click here.

Socially Decoded: Joe Budden’s Tweets Get Deciphered By Some Of Twitter’s Finest Minds was originally published on globalgrind.com

exclusive , Joe Budden , socially decoded , Twitter

