Entertainment News
Here’s A Behind The Scenes Look At Janet Jackson & J.Cole On Set For The “No Sleeep” Video

Janet Jackson

Source: A&M Records

Pop/ R&B icon Janet Jackson has treated her fans to a week full of surprises over the course of the last few days by dropping the album version of her latest single “No Sleeep” featuring talented rap superstar J.Cole before releasing the video one day later, and it turns out that she’s not quite finished just yet.

As the “No Sleeep” video continues to make waves throughout the music industry and across the internet, Ms. Jackson is now giving the world a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together. Access Hollywood had the privilege of getting up close and personal with Janet and Jermaine for an intimate look at their interaction during the filming process.

Check out footage of the duo on set filming the video below.

Janet Jackson & J.Cole Make A Little Love Scene In ‘No Sleeep’ Video

J.Cole Pauses His Tour To Attend Fan’s High School Graduation As Promised 2 Years Ago

Janet Jackson Taps J.Cole For “No Sleep” Remix [LISTEN]

30 Lessons You Probably Didn’t Know J.Cole Was Teaching You Through His Music

 

 

 

Here’s A Behind The Scenes Look At Janet Jackson & J.Cole On Set For The “No Sleeep” Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com

photos
